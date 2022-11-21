Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Christ’s Table Provides Meals to Those in Need This Thanksgiving
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Many went home to their friends and families Thursday for their Thanksgiving feasts. However, some spent part of their day giving back to their community at Christ’s Table. Volunteers spent the holiday helping prepare and pass out meals to those in need this Thanksgiving. And...
Cheer and charity as restaurants hand out free Thanksgiving meals
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. and WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Holidays are a time when most restaurants close their doors so they can cook for their own families. But for two businesses in the Ohio Valley, Thanksgiving wasn’t just a meal, it was an act of charity. From 11 until 1 this afternoon, an assembly line of volunteers […]
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
Williamson Daily News
Dwight Williamson: Three from Logan County were hanged at Moundsville
Some readers may recall the column I submitted about two weeks ago concerning the 1948 Logan County primary election between Simon Dingess and Grover Combs in which Dingess publicly addressed the problem of gambling machines and illegal liquor sales that allegedly were being allowed under the sheriff at the time.
ycitynews.com
Sheetz coming to New Concord
A popular chain of convenience stores that are also known for having electric charging stations, as well as traditional gas pumps, has announced its newest location in the Village of New Concord, on the county’s far east side. The announcement comes after Sheetz, the establishment, already has had a...
Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital cancels surgeries, diverts EMS
"We appreciate the dedication of our caregivers who are continuing to provide the very best care to our community," reads a statement.
WTAP
Firefighters responding to brush fire in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A brush fire has been reported on the 700 block of Summit Road in Vienna, according to officials. The call came in at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Around 1/4 of an acre is involved. Vienna Volunteer Fire Department and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department have just arrived...
sciotopost.com
Dog the Bounty Hunter is Visiting Southern Ohio
Southern Ohio – Dozens of people have taken to social media over the past few days as Dog the Bounty Hunter has popped up in several locations in Southern Ohio. Dog the Bounty Hunter which aired on [email protected] and chronicled Duane “Dog” Chapman’s experiences as a bounty hunter. After eight seasons the show was canceled in 2013. After that Dog had a few seasons of other shows, including a special when his former wife Beth was fighting stage 4 cancer. In 2019 a spin-off of Dog the Bounty hunter called Dogs Most Wanted, and Dogs Unleashed premiered in 2022.
WTAP
Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
ocj.com
Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022
It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
ABA Journal
Ohio lawyer is accused of tossing poop-filled Pringles can into parking lot of victims advocacy center
An Ohio lawyer has been accused in an ethics complaint of depositing his feces into a potato chip can and then tossing it into the parking lot of a victims advocacy center. The lawyer, Jack Allen Blakeslee, allegedly threw the uncovered, poop-filled Pringles can into the parking lot of the Haven of Hope victims advocacy center in Cambridge, Ohio, in November 2021, according to the ethics complaint filed Tuesday.
WSYX ABC6
2 people rushed to hospitals following house fire in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fire crews battled a house fire in Newark that sent a man and a woman to hospitals Wednesday morning. ABC 6 first learned of the fire on Meadowbrook Drive shortly after 6 a.m. Robin Goslin lives in the home and shared with us the moments...
Wheeling Hospital stuck with RSV cases, needs more resources
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The latest reports indicate that pediatricians are pleading that the Biden administration declare RSV an all out emergency. RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. People usually recover in one to two weeks. This virus doesn’t typically hit people so early in the season. But this […]
WTAP
Wreck on Juliana and Fourth Street, car flipped on its side
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash happened earlier this afternoon at the Juliana and Fourth Street intersection. Officials say the wreck happened at around 12:20 p.m. as a Jeep was heading east on Fourth Street and a Chevy Traverse collided with the Jeep. Officials say the driver of the Chevy...
WTAP
Local law enforcement will get robot technology for SWAT team and a new drone
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Department got the green light for a grant worth about $165,000. It will go towards robot technology for their SWAT team and a new drone. It’s technology the Washington County Sheriff’s Department staff have had their eyes on for a while,...
orbitmediaonline.com
Convenience store breaks ground
Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
Wheeling man, AKA ‘Fuzz’ had drugs near Ohio County playground
A Wheeling man admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. Ronald Shaw, also known as “Fuzz,” 51, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location. Shaw had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine near Overbrook Playground […]
ashlandsource.com
Birth of White Rhino calf at The Wilds celebrated for bringing hope to the future of his species
CUMBERLAND, Ohio – The Wilds’ southern white rhinoceros herd has grown with the exciting arrival of a newborn calf. The male calf was born during the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, to mother, Kali. The Animal Management team notes that Kali and her little one are both doing well. The calf, who is currently unnamed, is nursing alongside his mother and appears to be strong and spunky.
Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing victim after a pool game at a pub
A man in Ohio was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone after a pool game at a pub. 23-year-old Austin Warford allegedly stabbed someone after a fight happened at Buds Pub in Cambridge on Saturday night. The stabbing allegedly took place in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Southeastern Med for the treatment […]
wtuz.com
I-77 Shut Down for Multiple Vehicle Crash
A significant accident caused a major interstate to be shut down for a couple of hours Tuesday evening. The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded at 6:39 pm for a four-vehicle crash in Bolvar at exit 93. An investigation determined that a Freightliner box truck was...
