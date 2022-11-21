Read full article on original website
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Biden White House slammed for Thanksgiving 'talking points' to use on your uncle: 'Insufferable'
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was slammed on Wednesday for tweeting out a list of White House "talking points" to use against "that uncle" at Thanksgiving.
iheart.com
Wokeness strikes back at Disney
We'll talk more about Disney's surprising change at the top as Bob Iger is back in as CEO and Bob Chapek is out! We'll discuss what changes can we expect in the troubled entertainment giant that's Central Florida's biggest employer, but which has been losing billions of dollars of late and seen it's stock price drop some 40% in the past year. Under Iger, I'll explain why you can expect to see more political shots fired in Disney's woke wars with Governor DeSantis, and why you can expect to see the LGBTQ lifestyle promoted even more heavily than it is now in Disney movies.
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
Radar Online.com
GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Suffers Embarrassing Blunder About Manhood On Live TV
Herschel Walker experienced a slip of the tongue when he accidentally said "erection" instead of "election" on live television. The embarrassing blunder happened on Tuesday night while he was discussing the still-undecided Georgia senate race with fellow right-winged politicians Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, and coincidentally just hours after the second woman spoke out, detailing how Walker allegedly paid for her abortion when she fell pregnant with his child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Washington Examiner
Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship
In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Donald Trump Doesn't Have Any Friends at Mar-a-Lago, Local Billionaire Says
Jeff Greene, a Palm Beach resident reportedly worth $7.2 billion, joined the club in 2010 but is not close to the former president.
Democratic Arizona governor-elect says White House isn't 'doing enough' about the border
Democratic Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs said on Tuesday she doesn't think the Biden administration is "doing enough" to address the situation at the southern border.
Abbott orders Texas Military Department to use every available strategy to combat border crisis
Photo byTexas Army National Guard Photos by 1st Lt. Steven Wesolowski. Used under Creative Commons. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to take a hard line on border security and what he perceives as failings from the Biden Administration to secure the southern border.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
There is a growing shadow campaign to defend Joe Biden from House Republicans
WASHINGTON — As Republicans prepare to use their new House majority to probe the Biden administration and the business dealings of the president's son Hunter, Democrats are assembling a constellation of groups to respond. President Joe Biden hasn’t said if he’s running for re-election, but the groups are designed...
CNBC
New York governor signs first-of-its-kind law cracking down on bitcoin mining — here's everything that's in it
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law on Tuesday banning certain bitcoin mining operations that run on carbon-based power sources. For the next two years, unless a proof-of-work mining company uses 100% renewable energy, it will not be allowed to expand or renew permits, and new entrants will not be allowed to come online.
Biden administration bans sugar producer Central Romana
The Biden administration on Wednesday banned the biggest sugar producer in the world from exporting to the United States over allegations of using forced labor during its production.
GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn't settled yet
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but pending recounts could still tip the final balance of power. In Manchester’s Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes after a recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote. Secretary of State David Scanlan said the recount would continue this week because of a discrepancy between how many ballots were tallied during the recount and those processed during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. A judge denied their request Tuesday morning and ordered the state to review all votes cast in the race later in the day. The new tally showed the Republican winning by 26 votes.
Biden administration will give PG&E $1.1 billion to help keep California nuclear plant online
Nuclear energy in California got a jolt of financial support from the Biden administration on Monday as the US Department of Energy awarded a $1.1 billion grant to Pacific Gas & Electric to help extend the life of its Diablo Canyon Power Plant on the central California coast.
