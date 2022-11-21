ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Wokeness strikes back at Disney

We'll talk more about Disney's surprising change at the top as Bob Iger is back in as CEO and Bob Chapek is out! We'll discuss what changes can we expect in the troubled entertainment giant that's Central Florida's biggest employer, but which has been losing billions of dollars of late and seen it's stock price drop some 40% in the past year. Under Iger, I'll explain why you can expect to see more political shots fired in Disney's woke wars with Governor DeSantis, and why you can expect to see the LGBTQ lifestyle promoted even more heavily than it is now in Disney movies.
Radar Online.com

GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Suffers Embarrassing Blunder About Manhood On Live TV

Herschel Walker experienced a slip of the tongue when he accidentally said "erection" instead of "election" on live television. The embarrassing blunder happened on Tuesday night while he was discussing the still-undecided Georgia senate race with fellow right-winged politicians Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, and coincidentally just hours after the second woman spoke out, detailing how Walker allegedly paid for her abortion when she fell pregnant with his child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
NBC News

There is a growing shadow campaign to defend Joe Biden from House Republicans

WASHINGTON — As Republicans prepare to use their new House majority to probe the Biden administration and the business dealings of the president's son Hunter, Democrats are assembling a constellation of groups to respond. President Joe Biden hasn’t said if he’s running for re-election, but the groups are designed...
The Associated Press

GOP gains in NH recount, but matter isn't settled yet

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Another round of counting ballots returned a New Hampshire state legislative seat to the GOP on Tuesday, but both the final outcome of that race and broader control of the House remained unsettled. Unofficial post-Election Day tallies showed 203 Republican winners and 197 Democrats, but pending recounts could still tip the final balance of power. In Manchester’s Ward 6, initial results showed Republican Rep. Larry Gagne defeating Democrat Maxine Mosley by 23 votes after a recount last week gave Mosley a win by one vote. Secretary of State David Scanlan said the recount would continue this week because of a discrepancy between how many ballots were tallied during the recount and those processed during a separate audit. That prompted Mosley and the state Senate’s Democratic leader, Donna Soucy, to file a lawsuit seeking an emergency order to stop the proceedings. A judge denied their request Tuesday morning and ordered the state to review all votes cast in the race later in the day. The new tally showed the Republican winning by 26 votes.
