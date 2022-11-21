Read full article on original website
Related
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Shiny Hunters Unearth Two Useful New Exploits
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first week of release has been plagued with bugs, glitches, and performance issues--some frustrating, some fun, and others proving useful to creative players. Two new exploits have been discovered that maximize a player's chance of encountering shiny Pokemon--one that allows you to duplicate a shiny spawn, another that increases the chances of a shiny spawning.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Sold Over 10 Million Units Within Three Days Of Release
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has had a fantastic launch, and it's sold a record-setting amount. According to Nintendo, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has sold over 10 million units worldwide in just three days after its release on November 18. This is the most copies sold worldwide in three days ever...
How To Evolve Pawmo Into Pawmot In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are all about the new collection of Pokémon to catch, themed after the Spain-inspired Paldea region. In traditional Pokémon fashion, the three starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are built around their respective elemental type: Grass, Fire, and Water. However, venturing beyond the opening area of Cabo Poco will quickly introduce you to a number of new Pokémon that you can battle and catch in your journeys, allowing you to quickly come into contact with all 18 types and fill out your party of up to six creatures as you choose.
How To Evolve Finizen Into Palafin In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet takes a bit more effort than usual, since the process of evolving Finizen involves going online, but if you can hop online or join a local session, it’s absolutely worth your time. Palafin is one of Scarlet and Violet’s most powerful Water types once you learn how to use them.
For Some Pokemon Fans, Scarlet And Violet Are The Latest In A String Of Disappointments
Pokemon is many things to many people: a game series that spawned an entire genre, a mammoth media franchise enjoyed by all ages, and a symbol of innocent fun in a world obsessed with violence and strife. However, while it's no secret that Pokemon is a massive money-maker for Nintendo, it's also become a symbol of the company's latent conservatism and unwillingness to adapt to modern trends. Now, with the controversial release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokemon fans are wondering what it'll take for the series to finally get the overhaul that they feel so desperately needs. Others wonder if such an overhaul is even possible at all.
How To Get Magic Essence In Frozen Flame
There are dozens upon dozens of resources out in the world of Frozen Flame. While most of these might seem insignificant to start with, you will slowly realize that you need a majority of the items that you come across--some of them especially. In the game's early access period, players...
Solgaleo And Lunala Come To Pokemon Go This Week
Pokemon Go's next major event, Astral Eclipse, starts this week on November 23, bringing with it Cosmog's final branching evolution into either Solgaleo or Lunala. The event will see cosmic Pokemon spawning more often in the wild, as well as Ultra Beasts appearing in raids and research tasks, with the Ultra Beast Arrival event on November 27.
Pokemon Go Nihilego Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More Tips
Nihilego is coming back to Pokemon Go Gyms near you for a rotation in five-star raid battles. This Ultra Beast is the headliner of Pokemon Go’s new “Astral Eclipse” event. We don’t know much about this new event other than the headlining raid bosses. Nihilego raid...
Marvel Snap Will Finally Let You Acquire Specific Cards You Want
Marvel Snap is an excellent card battler, but if there's one complaint that's come up time and time again from the community, it's that you can't just acquire a specific card missing from your collection. This is especially problematic if you're just one card short of a powerhouse deck, and Second Dinner has announced plans to address that in the next game patch.
Steam Autumn Sale - Best Steam Deck Game Deals
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Steam Autumn Sale is now live, offering big price cuts on PC games through November 29. Many Steam Deck-verified and playable games are included in the catalog, making this a great time to add a few new titles to your portable library.
Fortnite Fracture Chapter 3 Finale Event Start Time Revealed Alongside New Multiplayer Feature
Fortnite Chapter 3 is ending, and the Chapter 3 finale event, Fracture, is less than two weeks away. Today, Epic revealed the first visual tease of the event since its name was revealed during the FNCS. Along with that teaser image come a few other remarks from the developer-publisher, including exactly when you can play, how many friends can join you in your party, and the introduction of a new party-up ability that will ensure no one has to fend off the fracture alone. Here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Fracture event.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Drops To $39 For Black Friday
We're seeing a number of recent games get sizable discounts for Black Friday, and if you've been looking for a JRPG title to invest in, the good news is that Star Ocean: The Divine Force just joined in on the discount fun as well. Released only a few weeks ago, you can grab the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One for $39 from GameStop and Amazon, which works out to a 35% discount.
Digimon Survive Is Just $17 At GameStop Right Now
Pokemon might be hogging all the headlines right now, but for those of you looking to dip into a different breed of collectible monster gaming, Digimon Survive is on sale for Black Friday. Normally retailing for a standard $60, you can save big on this deal as GameStop has it listed for just $17 for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions.
Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered an issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The glitch first became known to the community when streamer SuperEvan posted a gameplay clip to his Twitter account. That footage shows SuperEvan being downed and killed by an opponent who did not appear in his field of view, even though the killcam clearly shows that the attacker was standing directly in front of him. The replies to the streamer's tweet show a variety of examples of the glitch in action, suggesting that it may be commonplace.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Is Only $39
PS5 owners can get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for only $39 thanks to GameStop's Black Friday sale. At this time, GameStop is the only retailer offering the game for this price. Amazon and Walmart were selling it for $35, but both retailers are sold out. If you prefer to shop at Best Buy, you can snag the Ultimate Edition for $40.
Vampire Survivors Gets New Stage And More To Help You Ignore Your Family On Thanksgiving
If you found yourself thinking you wish you had a good (or even bad) excuse to get away from the family on Thanksgiving, then this next Vampire Survivors update will help you do just that. Dropping Thursday, November 24, the Vampire Survivors 1.10 Tiny Update is adding in a new...
Valheim Enters A Foggy Swamp In The Mistlands Update
Valheim's Mistlands update takes its name from the games new biome, a fog-enshrouded swampland. With the new environment comes new enemies, materials, and items to craft. To help you survive the depths of the fog, you may find friends in its unfriendly depths as well as new weapons and tools to help you defeat the creatures of the mists, including new bug-like enemies and a new boss. The update also introduces a new magic system. Consuming food with the substance Eitr can fuel elemental and blood magic. However, magic requires magical staves to cast, meaning you'll have to dive deeper into cooking and crafting to become a true mage.
Earn Double XP And Log-In Rewards In Overwatch 2 Ahead Of Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
A gameplay trailer showing off upcoming hero Ramattra's abilities will drop on November 26. That weekend and beyond, you can pick up various bonuses in Overwatch 2. From November 24-28, Overwatch matches will grant double XP, which you can use to catch up on the battle pass before Season 2's launch on December 6. On November 22-26, you can pick up the Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro by logging in. Starting November 27 and ending December 2, you can pick up the Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro as a log-in reward.
Get A Free Metroidvania On GOG For A Limited Time
GOG is giving away a free PC game, Narita Boy, for a 48-hour period. It's available now until November 25 on 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. To claim a free copy, head to the link above, click on "go to giveaway," and select "add to library." You need...
The Xbox 360 Controller (And Its Terrible D-Pad) Is Making A Comeback
Almost two decades after it first launched, the original Xbox 360 controller is getting a sequel. The Xenon controller from Hyperkin, a reference to the first internal development codename of the Xbox 360, puts a fresh spin on the classic design that came packaged with the second generation of Xbox consoles in 2005.
