Runnet
3d ago
What about making an arrest since they know who the driver was, but we know why.
5
Ocean City Today
Skate park unnamed for now, board declares
(Nov. 25, 2022) The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors is pointing to the “temperature” in the community as to why it will not consider renaming the local skate park in memory of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp at this time. There were no fireworks at the regular board meeting...
The Dispatch
Pines Board Discusses Route 90 Support Letter
OCEAN PINES – As a Worcester County group continues to advocate for bike and pedestrian access along the Route 90 corridor, board members last week discussed plans to submit a letter of support to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA). Last Saturday, Worcester County Bike...
The Dispatch
Pines Fire Station Efforts Continue
OCEAN PINES – Efforts continue to secure a consultant for the creation of a South Station capital campaign. Last Saturday, General Manager John Viola presented the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors with an update on efforts to secure a consultant for the creation of a fundraising feasibility study. As an Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD) looks to construct a new South Station, a workgroup has been established to kickstart a capital campaign.
starpublications.online
Bridgeville Commission discusses town hall accident, introduces five new ordinances
The Bridgeville Commission met on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Bridgeville Public Library. After they approved the agenda and the minutes from October’s meeting, the Commissioners addressed correspondence from the Bridgeville Historical Society and the Kiwanis Club. Because donations were requested from the town of Bridgeville, it was determined to talk about the correspondence during “grants in aid.”
The Dispatch
Townhouse Community Proposed At Former Theater Property
OCEAN CITY — After a rather philosophical debate about zoning and allowable density, resort planners this week approved a site plan for a new 56-unit townhouse community on the property that for decades hosted the Sun and Surf Theaters uptown. The Sun and Surf Theaters, which covered an entire...
The Dispatch
Voices From The Readers – November 25, 2022
My wife had a stroke in the middle of October 2021, was taken to TidalHealth in Salisbury then admitted to Encompass rehab in Salisbury and then Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After three months, she came home in a wheelchair, but she could get in and out of bed on her own. She could take care of herself.
The Dispatch
Ag Storage Tank Ban Now Law
SALISBURY – Legislation banning the use of certain open-top storage tanks in Wicomico County will go into effect next month. In a meeting this month of the Wicomico County Council, Administrator Laura Hurley announced the adoption of legislation banning the open-top storage of liquid organic fertilizer or soil amendments.
The Dispatch
Worcester County Arts Council Announced Art Exhibit Winners
The Worcester County Arts Council recently announced winners in the juried art exhibit: “Small Treasures.” This exhibition features 29 pieces of artwork submitted by professional and emerging artists, with work in all media. The exhibit combines many mediums including oil, watercolor, and acrylic painting, pastels, encaustic, photography, glass, and mixed media. Pictured from left are winners Carol Gentes, Gail Stern, Brigitte Bowden, Jiyeong Yun, Ellie Scott, and Tawn Crosby Shivers.
WBOC
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to Light Holiday Star in Memory of Maryland State Trooper Eddie Plank
SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again constructed its holiday star decoration atop the hospital in Salisbury. The unique star, measuring 22 feet from tip to tip, will be lit on the Friday after Thanksgiving and remain illuminated throughout the holiday season. The star has been the centerpiece of...
WBOC
Plans for New Ocean City Fire Station Hit a Snag
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Plans for a new fire station in Ocean City hit a snag after the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company backed out of a verbal agreement. The new facility would replace Station 3, which is located on 74th street. The OCVFD owns the property on 74th street.
The Dispatch
Salvation Army Hosted Kickoff Event for “Red Kettle Campaign”
On Nov. 16, the Salvation Army hosted a kickoff event for its “Red Kettle Campaign” in Salisbury. Annually the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City members volunteer to ring the bell at the Walmart on Rt.50 in Berlin. At the kickoff, the club received the 2nd place award for a civic group for hours spent manning the kettle last year. Pictured are three Kiwanis Club members who attended the function. Diane Sparzak, Tom Southwell (holding the award) and Diane Denk.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 25, 2022
Postmarked Aug. 2, 1927, this postcard illustrates how much Ocean City has changed in 90 years. The Boardwalk was raised far above the beach in those days and on hot days bathers would seek shade under it. Some would plan a picnic lunch under the Boardwalk with the smell of creosote, damp wood and wet sand a luncheon companion.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth in Bloom undertaking largest project to date
Formed four years ago, Rehoboth in Bloom has done a number of plant-friendly projects around town, including the installation and upkeep of dozens of planters around Rehoboth Beach’s commercial district. Now, the volunteer gardeners for this Rehoboth Beach Main Street program are taking on their biggest project to date...
The Dispatch
A Week In Business – November 25, 2022
SALISBURY – Hudson Behavioral Health Director of Admissions Shiela Pullen, LPN, was honored with the Unsung Hero Award at the recent Tuerk Conference on Mental Health and Addiction Treatment. The conference, hosted by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD), took place in mid-September in Baltimore, Md.
Cape Gazette
Signal planned for Nassau Commons-Route 9 intersection
There is no doubt traffic using the Route 9-Nassau Commons Boulevard intersection near Lewes has increased with the opening of the new Redner’s Fresh Market. Some relief could be on the way as plans to improve the intersection progress. Those improvements include a traffic signal, turn lanes and pedestrian crossings, according to Charles “C.R.” McLeod, Delaware Department of Transportation director of community relations.
The Dispatch
Obituaries – November 25, 2022
BERLIN — Carol J. Skinner, age 84, passed away at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Born in San Antonio, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. Johnston and Gladys Kuhn. Carol wore many hats. She was a loving wife...
The Dispatch
Cops & Courts – November 25, 2022
OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested for hit-and-run last week after allegedly colliding with another vehicle and leaving the scene. Around 11 p.m. last Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported hit-and-run collision that had already occurred. Ocean City Communications advised a Toyota Rav4 had side-swiped a tow truck in Ocean City and the victim’s whose vehicle had been struck was following the suspect, later identified as Leslie Lilly, 38, of Ocean City, according to police reports.
delawaretoday.com
This Delaware Town Is the Best for Thanksgiving Fishing
FishingBooker—a top online platform for booking fishing charters—rated one Delaware town the best place in the U.S. for a Thanksgiving fishing trip. Fishing on Thanksgiving morning is a beloved tradition for many families. A peaceful time on the water with loved ones just before the weather gets too cold is a popular way to spend the holiday. In the spirit of the tradition, popular online charter booking platform FishingBooker compiled a list of the 11 best towns in the United States to fish on the holiday. Right here in Delaware, Millsboro earned the number one spot, and for good reason.
Three-day Oceans Calling festival to return to Ocean City in 2023
After being washed out by Hurricane Ian earlier this fall, the Oceans Calling festival promises to return to Ocean City for the fall of 2023.
Cape Gazette
DelDOT in process of updating Route 1 plan
The Route 1 Corridor Capacity Preservation Program, which includes the area from the Nassau Bridge in Lewes to Dover Air Force Base, is due for an overhaul. Drew Boyce, Delaware Department of Transportation's former director of planning and now senior vice president of consultant Century Engineering, said the 2017 plan needs to be updated to better reflect current conditions and to incorporate newly approved comprehensive land-use plans in Sussex and Kent counties, and the updated Delaware Strategies for State Policies and Spending.
