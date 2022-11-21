Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
KJCT8
Grand Junction man behind bars, accused of attempted murder
We told you about donations coming in for the salvation army and their holiday efforts... and it looks like they're gonna be able to help a lot of people on thanksgiving. COLORADO PARK AND WILDLIFE CAUGHT AN EARFUL FROM WESTERN SLOPE LIVESTOCK GROWERS OVER MANAGEMENT PLANS FOR WOLF RE-INTRODUCTION.,. KJCT...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Crash victims identified in double-fatality wreck that occurred outside Carbondale last week
Two Carbondale women were killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Cattle Creek Road north of Carbondale late the night of Nov. 17, and which has been under investigation by the Colorado State Patrol and Garfield County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed Wednesday that Lana Jeffryes, 56,...
nbc11news.com
Garage fire injures one, displaces three
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A garage was engulfed in flames just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night on the 2800 block of F 1/4 Road, but the Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it contained the fire before it could spread to the rest of the home. The GJFD also reports that there were no deaths or serious injuries, with one person sustaining minor injuries.
Local Authorities Continue Search For Missing Grand Junction Woman
The search continues for a woman who was reported missing last week in Grand Junction. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them locate 70-year-old Melissa Gonzalez, of Grand Junction, who was last seen on Tuesday, November 15. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Missing Alert in connection with her disappearance.
Grand Junction’s North Avenue Signs Present a Conundrum
Have you seen the new signs in the medians along North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado? These may present a problem when it comes to the laws of physics. Some prevent making a left turn onto North Avenue. Then again, they seem to prevent right turns as well. The Intersection...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Holiday Safety Tips
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the holiday season upon us, the opportunity for holiday scams is on the rise. The Mesa County Crime Stoppers and Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to be aware and vigilant this holiday season so you don’t fall victim to any holiday scams.
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
nbc11news.com
Mesa County leaders will consider whether to make it illegal to camp on county-owned property.
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - They’ll consider a proposed ordinance next week. Officials say they need this law to protect people’s health and property. We showed you pictures of a homeless camp workers cleaned up earlier this month. The cost is estimated at $10,000. Deputies found seven separate...
nbc11news.com
A beautiful Thanksgiving leading to a sunny Black Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It is going to be a beautiful Thanksgiving day across the Western Slope. Cloud cover this morning will continue to push eastward out of the area towards the afternoon hours, leading to plenty of sunshine for the remainder of the day. Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez Temperatures will sit in the lower to mid-40s. Conditions will remain dry throughout the day. Areas south of Pueblo will have any active snowfall push eastward towards the evening hours, leaving some cloud cover behind. Clear skies later in the day will carry over into the overnight hours as temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower the 20s.
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
The 12 Highest-Rated Grand Junction, Colorado Hair Salons According to Yelp
Want to find the best places in Grand Junction for the latest styles? One option is to see what Yelp reviews have to say about the salons that are open in your area. We're happy to report you'll find plenty of places here in town that want to help you look great and have received 5 stars. This means lots of great choices.
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Eden’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Eden!. Eden is back and still looking for her forever home. She is an eight-year-old Pitbull full of love and patience. Eden gets along with other dogs but would also be great in home as an only pet. She loves anyone she comes across and can even make a great family dog.
Canyon View Vineyard Church gives out Holiday Meals
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — With Thanksgiving coming up tomorrow, local organizations are making sure they do everything they can for those in need. Each year, Canyon View Vineyard Church and the Salvation Army provide meals for those in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. This evening, Volunteers from across the Western Slope are distributing more […]
Grand Junction Home For Sale Beneath Western Colorado's Liberty Cap
How does being able to look up at the Colorado National Monument from your pool sound? What about living steps away from the Liberty Cap trailhead? Look no further than 2095 S Broadway in the Redlands. This 3-acre property includes a pool and a hot tub in the backyard. Come take a look inside.
Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado
Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
How Old Is That Huge Christmas Tree In Downtown Grand Junction?
The holiday season is officially underway in downtown Grand Junction with another successful tree lighting at the corner of 4th and Main. Hundreds of bundled-up people gathered at Wells Fargo bank Saturday evening for the annual tree lighting that helps get Grand Junction into the holiday spirit. The weather was pretty much ideal. At tree lighting time, the temperature was 34° and then dropped down to 28° a few minutes later. Cold enough to make it feel like Christmas, but not so cold that it makes you want to pour hot chocolate down your pants.
nbc11news.com
Snow returns next week after a dry weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
Why Grand Junction’s Panda Express Hasn’t Opened Yet
Grand Junction, Colorado residents went to social media expressing their desire for this chain restaurant, and for a while, it appeared as though we were going to get it in 2022. According to the City of Grand Junction development site, the application for this restaurant was submitted and approved some...
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
