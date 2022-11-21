ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Mobile Sports Betting Formally Launches 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23

Get those weekend Ravens and Commanders bets ready, Maryland. Mobile sports betting formally launches tomorrow at 9 a.m. across the state. Seven mobile sportsbooks will be issued licenses by Maryland Lottery and Gaming regulators for launch, MLG Director John Martin said in a press conference alongside Gov. Larry Hogan this morning. All seven successfully completed a test run for several hours on Monday.
How Ohio's Responsible Gambling Spending Compares to Other States

In 2021, the National Association of Administrators for Disordered Gambling Services (NAADGS) conducted a survey of states’ responsible gambling budgets. Ohio’s responsible gambling spending ranked 12th in the United States at 53 cents per capita — in public funds — spent on problem gambling initiatives. This is 13 cents above the national average.
