Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A brush fire leaves one person critically injuredCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
D.R. Music Center reopens in Vinton after tragic fireCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
A nostalgic Black Friday tradition: Santa Claus arriving via helicopter to Sears TownCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one deathCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TVCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Duck Donuts will keep you caffeinated with Black Friday deal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you need a little extra pep in your step to let you shop until you drop on Black Friday, Duck Donuts has your back. Hattie Lowrance, Manager at the Duck Donuts in Roanoke, joined Good Day Virginia’s Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson to talk about their very first Black Friday deal.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley stores prepare for anticipated Thanksgiving weekend shopping rush
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stores across the Roanoke Valley are getting ready for a shopping rush over the next few days. Grocery and retail stores are making sure customers are served quickly and safely. Roanoke Co-Op’s marketing manager explained how employees are ready to keep the shelves stocked and the...
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
WDBJ7.com
Need a last-minute Thanksgiving ingredient? Here’s what’s open
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several businesses have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, such as Walmart and Sam’s Club. But what will be open Thanksgiving Day in case you forgot something... or didn’t get enough of it... in earlier shopping?. Here’s a list of full-service grocery stores...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
wfxrtv.com
Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
WDBJ7.com
AAA: 55 million Thanksgiving travelers anticipated this year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AAA is predicting nearly 55 million people across the country will be on the road this week traveling for Thanksgiving plans. The organization expects this year to be the third busiest travel year since it started recording Thanksgiving travel 22 years ago. While the roads were...
WDBJ7.com
Work out on the go with no equipment needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Traveling over the holidays? Don’t have your gym equipment handy?. We head over to Ferguson Fitness and talk with local trainer Johanna Ferguson about how to get a really good workout without using any equipment. These easy moves will get your heart rate up and...
WSLS
Salvation Army Angel Tree program: More than 900 kids in the New River Valley hope to have their Christmas wishes come true
ROANOKE, Va. – Each year thousands of families are forced to choose between making ends meet or giving Christmas presents to their children. That’s why 10 News is excited to partner with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program this year – to make sure children and seniors in need have presents under the tree.
WSET
Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office announces first K9 team in VA to certify new 'Hound Test'
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, November 4th the Bedford County Sheriff's Office announced that Sergeant Hall and K9 Hoover were the first K9 team in Virginia to certify on the new North American Police Work Dog Association "Hound Test". According to deputies, the team traveled to Florida where...
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
WDBJ7.com
Faith-based non-profit in search of extra staffers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke faith-based organization called The Lampstand is in need of more staffers. The non-profit works to end child exploitation and trafficking. Kathleen Arnold, Lampstand executive director, and Human Resources and Data Manager Gina Spano stopped by 7@four to talk about the organization and what they’re looking for.
WSLS
Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville announces holiday hours, services
The public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) also will close at noon on Wednesday and reopen on Monday, Nov. 28. Danville Transit will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, but it will run on regular service hours on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Household trash and yard waste...
WSET
Spruce Up Your Home Before Thanksgiving With New Rug
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Persian Rugs and More offers you the perfect options to spruce up your home with a beautiful rug. You even get a discount just by watching the video above! Emily went to see all the gorgeous options you have to choose from!
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Can you give Corn Chip a forever home?
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Furry Friends gives local shelters a chance to highlight adoptable pets looking for their forever homes. On Tuesday, November 29th Emily Witt from the Franklin County Humane Society introduced us to Corn Chip. He is an 8-year-old retriever mix taken in from the RCACP after he was surrendered.
WSLS
‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton
VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stress of the holiday season mixed with financial burdens can be a lot for anyone to juggle. It’s even harder when you’re also battling health issues. It’s often easy to forget one person’s shopping spree is another family’s food on the table.
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Missing women from Altavista found
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Altavista Police Department is searching for an elderly woman from the town of Altavista. Police say May Bowyer Drake was last seen on 1407 Broad Street at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22. They report that Drake suffers from dementia. Police describe Drake as 5-foot-8-inches with blue eyes and grey hair.
Comments / 0