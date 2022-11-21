ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.

