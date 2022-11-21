Read full article on original website
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
kingstonthisweek.com
St. Joe's Panthers celebrate historic football title in Cornwall
The high school football season came to a thrilling conclusion on Wednesday afternoon in Cornwall. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Playing on their home field, the St. Joseph’s Panthers held off the École Secondaire Catholique de Casselman Dynamos 33-30, in an historic Ligue de Football du CSDCEO championship clash.
Bedford 20-Year-Old Among 5 Members Of USA World Cup Team With NY Ties
Five players with ties to New York are members of the USA men's national team in soccer's World Cup in Qatar. One of them, a 19-year-old New York native, is the youngest player to ever start for the USA team. Born to a Ghanaian mother in the Bronx, Yunus Musah,...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Kevin McAuliffe Drops in Career-High 22 Points
POUGHKEEPSIE – Led by a career-high 22 points from senior guard Kevin McAuliffe, the Vassar men’s basketball team came-from-behind for a 61-48 win over Mount Saint Mary’s College in the final game of the 2022 Hudson Valley Classic at the AFC Gymnasium on Saturday. The Brewers move to 3-1 on the season, while the Knights are now 1-3 overall.
The Glass House in New Canaan featured on Jeopardy!, stumps Amy Schneider
NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — The iconic The Glass House in New Canaan may be well known in Connecticut, but stumped Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider on an episode aired Monday night. Schneider still won the tournament of champions, and had the most correct responses in a single game during both the semifinals and finals, according […]
riverdalepress.com
Two political groups proud of Ryan race
Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
Orange County Veterinarian and Trainer To Serve Time
The world of sports is a multi-billion dollar business. There is never a shortage of events to watch from the NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL and even after there's plenty of other incredibly popular sports like Golf, Nascar and we now even have E-Sports. One of the oldest sports in existence today though is horse racing. Recently a federal court case reached its conclusion with sentences being passed for individuals involved in a doping case for horse racing. Two of these individuals happen to be Orange County residents.
ctexaminer.com
Darien Debates, then Votes on a Flag Policy
DARIEN – After a three-month delay and heated discussion, the Board of Selectmen voted on Monday night to prohibit the flying of all but the federal, state and town flags from the municipal flagpole. The decision came despite opposition from members of the LGBTQ community. In August, the proposed...
Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit
A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
TSA officer finds cat in checked bag at NYC airport
The TSA shared a photo of the traveler's luggage on Twitter Tuesday morning, with the cat's orange hair visibly peeking through an opened portion of the zipper.
2 people escape raging flames in Warwick
Warwick firefighters along with other nearby companies, including from New Jersey, responded to the call around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.
warwickadvertiser.com
Near-capacity crowd turns out to discuss Florida UFSD superintendent’s resignation
Approximately 200 people turned out for the Florida Union Free School District board’s regular monthly meeting last Thursday, in the wake of the recent, sudden and unexpected resignation of the district’s superintendent. During the time devoted to public comment, speakers were frequently passionate, sometimes angry – yet nearly...
New White Plains Restaurant Features Array Of 'Flavor Combinations'
A taste of Hawaii has arrived in the Hudson Valley. Westchester County eatery Pokémoto, located at 240 Main Street in White Plains, officially opened its doors in October 2022. It marked the company’s 29th location and first in New York, according to the restaurant’s website. Those who...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bullets continue to fly in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the three latest incidents of shots being fired. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on Sunday morning in the area of 83 Lent Street. No victims were located. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered that a house at 156 Winnikee had been struck by bullets. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Rockland barber gives back with free haircuts
Lifelong Rocklander Jamahl Siler cut more than 30 people's hair earlier this week for free - no questions asked - at the barbershop he works at called "Hair Right Here" in Nanuet.
railfan.com
Future For Rare NYC Electrics Unclear After Costs to Move Skyrocket
GLENMONT, N.Y. — The future is looking increasingly grim for a pair of rare New York Central electrics stranded at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y. Earlier this year, it looked as if the owner of the electric motors, the Danbury Railway Museum, was going to be able to move them in a matter of weeks. But since then the costs have increased dramatically and the president of the group said if they’re not moved in a month, they could be lost for good.
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
'Wow, What An Experience': This White Plains Steakhouse Is Located In Historic Bank Building
Of its more than five dozen locations around the world, none offer the kind of dining experience found at this restaurant in the region. Westchester County eatery Fogo de Chão in White Plains, located at 235 Main Street, opened in April 2021 inside the historic Bank of New York building, which is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Seen In First Photo Since Suffering Serious Burns In Gasoline Fire
Funnyman Jay Leno is on the mend after undergoing surgery for serious burns to his face suffered in a gasoline fire. The 72-year-old former Tonight Show host and New York native was released from a Los Angeles-area burn center on Monday, Nov. 21, more than a week after he was hospitalized with third-degree burns to his hands, chest, and left side of his face, People reports.
