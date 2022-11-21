Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI, no license
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Bryand Danny stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Toyota Highlander on the 1500 block of south Third Avenue,...
nwestiowa.com
Michigan man charged for OWI, pot, pills
SIOUX CENTER—A 26-year-old Taylor, MI, man was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver, a controlled substance — ecstasy; first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—A 22-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Henry Eugenio Sebastian Gonzalez stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at the intersection...
nwestiowa.com
Two cited following stop in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two people were charged following a traffic stop about 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, in Rock Rapids. The charges against 19-year-old Jonah Ariah Davis of Larchwood and 38-year-old Timothy Rolland Hollenbeck of Rock Rapids stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville on South Bradley Street near First Avenue in Rock Rapids for a registration violation, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Ireton woman charged for OWI after crash
IRETON—A 21-year-old Ireton woman was arrested Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence stemming from a one-vehicle crash about 6:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, on Harrison Avenue on the southeast edge of Sioux Center. Stephanie Jimenez was driving south when she lost control...
nwestiowa.com
Sanborn woman charged for OWI in Sheldon
SHELDON—A 36-year-old Sanborn woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, in Sheldon on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Karen Ann King stemmed from the stop of a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse...
KELOLAND TV
2 kids in vehicle when man drove off during traffic stop, prosecutors say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year old man remains in the Minnehaha County jail after leading law enforcement on a chase through central Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Trey Blake faces 10 charges including four counts of hit and run, two counts of child abuse, eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended license.
kelo.com
Nurse admits to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients
SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — A nurse in Iowa pled guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan William Thornton, age 27, from Clear Lake appeared in federal court in Sioux City. Thornton admitted in a plea agreement that he removed liquid fentanyl from IV pumps of patients with a syringe for his own personal use. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and 1-year supervised release.
Sioux City man pleads guilty to assaulting woman at his home
A man who was accused of assaulting a woman at his home has entered into a plea agreement.
Hartley man dead after crash in Pocahontas County
A Hartley man has died after a crash in Pocahontas County early Thursday morning.
kicdam.com
Two Charged In Connection to Lyon County Stabbing
George, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged in connection to a stabbing in Lyon County. Police were called to the 300 block of East Indiana in George on October 30th after receiving a report of person having been stabbed and once on scene found 24-year-old Devin Gerloff of Rock Rapids had been stabbed multiple times.
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for OWI after going in ditch
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Mario Martin Martin stemmed from a report of an erratic driver who...
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD investigate after victim says truck was shot
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are investigating a call for shots fired near W14th and Burton St. Tuesday morning. A victim stated to police that his truck was shot at and he pulled into the Goodwill on 4th St. When police arrived at The Goodwill they found...
kiwaradio.com
Sanborn Woman Accused Of Child Endangerment
Sanborn, Iowa — A Sanborn woman is accused of child endangerment. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Miranda Wetirch of Sanborn is accused of injuring a minor child. She was arrested on Monday, November 21st.
Sioux City Journal
Milford man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Milford, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Justin Haubrich, 46, pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Haubrich was involved in a conspiracy...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested for activities at casino lot
LARCHWOOD—Two Sioux Falls, SD, residents were arrested about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, stemming for a report of an erratic driver in the parking lot of Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of 44-year-old Michael Lee Bucholz and 33-year-old Samantha Dawn Thompson followed the...
Man who admitted to ‘sticking’ woman in Leeds pleads not guilty
A man involved in a stabbing in Leeds has entered a written plea along with trial date being set.
nwestiowa.com
Two jailed for meth, more in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—Two Rock Rapids residents face drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Fifty-year-old Kimberly Ann Baartman and 25-year-old Alex Bradley McIlvenna were wanted on separate warrants and residing at 805-32 First Ave. E. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
KCCI.com
Iowan dies in crash with tractor-trailer
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — An Iowan died in a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Highway 4. Meanwhile, 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer,...
