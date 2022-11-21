OCEAN CITY — An increase in the salaries of the Mayor and Council inched closer to becoming a reality this week with the approval of an ordinance on first reading. Throughout the last year or so, the Mayor and Council and staff have been discussing an increase in their annual salaries, which had not been raised since 1989. The catalyst for the proposed increase was a belief in the increased workload for the Mayor and Council couple with the assumption the enhanced salaries could attract more candidates for the town’s elected positions. For example, just four candidates vied for three open council seats and the mayor ran unopposed during the municipal election earlier this month.

