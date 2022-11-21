Read full article on original website
West OC Business Eyes Berlin Property
BERLIN – A West Ocean City sign and printing company could be moving to Old Ocean City Boulevard. Plak That, the West Ocean City company known for its signs, could be moving to a vacant lot on Old Ocean City Boulevard, just west of the railroad tracks. Owner Wyatt Harrison met with the Berlin Planning Commission last week to talk about the concept.
Townhouse Community Proposed At Former Theater Property
OCEAN CITY — After a rather philosophical debate about zoning and allowable density, resort planners this week approved a site plan for a new 56-unit townhouse community on the property that for decades hosted the Sun and Surf Theaters uptown. The Sun and Surf Theaters, which covered an entire...
Pines Fire Station Efforts Continue
OCEAN PINES – Efforts continue to secure a consultant for the creation of a South Station capital campaign. Last Saturday, General Manager John Viola presented the Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors with an update on efforts to secure a consultant for the creation of a fundraising feasibility study. As an Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department (OPVFD) looks to construct a new South Station, a workgroup has been established to kickstart a capital campaign.
Berlin Council To Consider Silo Text Amendment
BERLIN – A text amendment that would in certain cases allow silos on commercial properties will be considered by Berlin’s elected officials in the coming weeks. Last week, the Berlin Planning Commission voted 6-1 to forward a text amendment that would allow a grain silo on property zoned B-2 or B-3 as a special exception. The text amendment comes at the request of Burley Oak Brewing Company.
Council, Planning Comm. Plan 2nd Summit In December
OCEAN CITY — The Mayor and Council will hold another joint summit next month with planning commission members to discuss issues germane to development and redevelopment. In late September, the Mayor and Council met with members of the Ocean City Planning Commission for a long-awaited joint session. The last time the two bodies met jointly to discuss issues related to zoning, development, redevelopment and certain sections of the code was in 2016.
OC Bus, Tram Driver Recruitment Ramped Up
OCEAN CITY — Resort transportation officials are already embarking on an aggressive bus driver and Boardwalk tram driver recruiting effort. It’s no secret Ocean City, like most jurisdictions and the private sector, in recent years has struggled to fill out its staffing ranks for a variety of reasons. Perhaps hit most acutely by the labor shortage has been the town’s transportation department, including municipal bus drivers and Boardwalk tram drivers and conductors.
Former Mayor Releases Book Recounting Berlin’s Revitalization
BERLIN– The town’s transformation into a successful destination community is detailed in a new book written by former mayor Gee Williams. Williams, well known for the years he spent as a councilman and then mayor of Berlin, will release “Turn Your Town Around,” a book that recounts Berlin’s revitalization, on Saturday. The public is invited to The Greyhound from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to purchase the book and speak with Williams, who will be signing copies.
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 25, 2022
Postmarked Aug. 2, 1927, this postcard illustrates how much Ocean City has changed in 90 years. The Boardwalk was raised far above the beach in those days and on hot days bathers would seek shade under it. Some would plan a picnic lunch under the Boardwalk with the smell of creosote, damp wood and wet sand a luncheon companion.
Voices From The Readers – November 25, 2022
My wife had a stroke in the middle of October 2021, was taken to TidalHealth in Salisbury then admitted to Encompass rehab in Salisbury and then Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. After three months, she came home in a wheelchair, but she could get in and out of bed on her own. She could take care of herself.
Skate park unnamed for now, board declares
(Nov. 25, 2022) The Ocean Pines Association Board of Directors is pointing to the “temperature” in the community as to why it will not consider renaming the local skate park in memory of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp at this time. There were no fireworks at the regular board meeting...
Mayor, Council Pay Hikes Advance
OCEAN CITY — An increase in the salaries of the Mayor and Council inched closer to becoming a reality this week with the approval of an ordinance on first reading. Throughout the last year or so, the Mayor and Council and staff have been discussing an increase in their annual salaries, which had not been raised since 1989. The catalyst for the proposed increase was a belief in the increased workload for the Mayor and Council couple with the assumption the enhanced salaries could attract more candidates for the town’s elected positions. For example, just four candidates vied for three open council seats and the mayor ran unopposed during the municipal election earlier this month.
A Week In Business – November 25, 2022
SALISBURY – Hudson Behavioral Health Director of Admissions Shiela Pullen, LPN, was honored with the Unsung Hero Award at the recent Tuerk Conference on Mental Health and Addiction Treatment. The conference, hosted by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD), took place in mid-September in Baltimore, Md.
Pines Board Discusses Route 90 Support Letter
OCEAN PINES – As a Worcester County group continues to advocate for bike and pedestrian access along the Route 90 corridor, board members last week discussed plans to submit a letter of support to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA). Last Saturday, Worcester County Bike...
OC could add articulating buses
(Nov. 25, 2022) The passing of the torch from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to Wes Moore could pay off for Ocean City’s bus fleet. At a Transportation Committee meeting last Thursday, Public Works Director Hal Adkins said officials are toying with the idea of asking for five articulating, or “artic” buses, in fiscal 2024.
Sussex council wants comprehensive look at airports
Overriding an affirmative recommendation from the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission, members of Sussex County Council voted 3-2 to deny a request by the owners of Eagle Crest Aerodrome near Milton to amend the 2018 county comprehensive plan and change the land designation of the airport on the future land-use map.
PRICE REDUCED~1003 S BAY BREEZE CT~LEWES
Rehoboth in Bloom undertaking largest project to date
Formed four years ago, Rehoboth in Bloom has done a number of plant-friendly projects around town, including the installation and upkeep of dozens of planters around Rehoboth Beach’s commercial district. Now, the volunteer gardeners for this Rehoboth Beach Main Street program are taking on their biggest project to date...
Driftwood Motel outside Lewes closes after 44 years
There are several large hotels planned or under construction in and around the Cape Region. However, a few small, one-level motels have recently closed or changed ownership. On southbound Route 1, outside Lewes, the Driftwood Motel has closed after 44 years. Located on two lots between Tenley Court shopping center...
Pines Board Withdraws Gavin Knupp Award Proposal; Officials Discuss Skate Park Renaming
OCEAN PINES – The Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors voted last week to withdraw a motion allowing for the creation of an annual Gavin Knupp Award. Last Saturday, board members had before them a motion to approve a partnership with the Gavin Knupp Foundation to create an annual Gavin Knupp Award within the community. However, the motion was ultimately withdrawn in a 7-0 vote after officials highlighted the family’s opposition to the award proposal and the community’s sentiments regarding an effort to rename the community skate park in Knupp’s honor.
Obituaries – November 25, 2022
BERLIN — Carol J. Skinner, age 84, passed away at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Born in San Antonio, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. Johnston and Gladys Kuhn. Carol wore many hats. She was a loving wife...
