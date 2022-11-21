Read full article on original website
Former Yankees OF Jacoby Ellsbury gets one final laugh as he is named to the 2023 HOF Ballot
Jacoby Ellsbury just will not go away. The former Yankee & atrocious signee is once more in the news, though this time, it’s for a good reason. Yesterday the BBWAA released their 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, and it featured numerous first-timers on the list. One of which, somehow, was Jacoby Ellsbury.
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are known for their historic rivalry that has spanned over a century. Now it appears that the two big-market franchises could be taking their clash into the offseason, for one of the most-hyped players in the current free-agent class. "The Red Sox...
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
3 reasons why Cody Bellinger is definitely leaving Dodgers after non-tender
It was talked about for weeks before it actually happened and it still took fans by surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers actually non-tendered Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent who can sign with any team. This does not mean that Bellinger’s career with the Dodgers is over yet. The...
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Believes LA Has Already Made an Offer to Aaron Judge
A report says the Dodgers offered Aaron Judge a $214 million contract and he rejected it, although the report doesn't mention how many years the deal was for.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Bring Back a Former Halo Pitcher
He would be their fifth left-handed starter.
Dodgers Rumors: Cy Young Winner In Conversations With Mets
Will the Dodgers still be apart of the Justin Verlander sweepstakes?
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
Angels acquire notable outfield slugger in trade with NL team
The Los Angeles Angels continue to make moves this offseason. The Angels announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee will be getting back righty pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero as well as lefty pitcher Adam Seminaris (a minor leaguer) from the Angels.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Free Agent Deal With Former Cubs Utility Outfielder
The Red Sox certainly were busy Wednesday and nabbed an outfielder from the Cubs
Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge
The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge.
Five Former Astros Land on Hall of Fame Ballot
Following the release of the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot, five former Houston Astros have landed on the list.
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Red Sox will face off with a familiar foe in 2023 after being dealt to the Angels
Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff
The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report. The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
