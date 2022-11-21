Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered an issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The glitch first became known to the community when streamer SuperEvan posted a gameplay clip to his Twitter account. That footage shows SuperEvan being downed and killed by an opponent who did not appear in his field of view, even though the killcam clearly shows that the attacker was standing directly in front of him. The replies to the streamer's tweet show a variety of examples of the glitch in action, suggesting that it may be commonplace.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: How To Get A Tactical Nuke In Warzone 2
Warzone 2.0 is live with the new Al Mazrah map, and the battle royale has added Call of Duty's iconic Tactical Nuke killstreak to the game. Earning something as powerful as a game-ending nuke is a powerful reward, so this is a pretty difficult goal to obtain. Here we'll guide you through all the steps needed to nuke Al Mazrah for yourself.
Gamespot
Evil West Official Launch Trailer
A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to ultimately defeat the supernatural hordes.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Discounted For Black Friday
The end of the year just wouldn't be complete without some Call of Duty to boot up, and right now, the latest entry in the long-running series just got a sizable discount for Black Friday. At Walmart, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have been marked down to $55, a sizable discount considering that the game normally commands a cover price of $70. Last-gen Xbox One and PS4 copies are also available at the same price.
Gamespot
EVERSPACE 2 Ancient Rifts Release Trailer
Buckle up, pilots; legendary loot awaits in the hotly anticipated EVERSPACE 2 Fall Update “Ancient Rifts”! It’s our final Early Access update, adding a sliver of endgame content, legendary items, new missions, ship models, enemies, gear, and much more. This is also your last chance to provide any feedback before the v1.0 release for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation drops in Q1/Q2 2023.
Gamespot
19 Things I Wish I Knew About DMZ In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a sandbox mode called DMZ, where you can find many of the game's challenges and rare blueprints. The mode is different from the battle royale-focused Warzone 2.0 in that players can but aren’t forced to fight one another. You drop in, complete faction missions, chase rare blueprints and secrets or a weapon case, and collect gear to extract with. Leveling up faction missions opens up new protected weapon slots; otherwise, you lose all of your gear when you die.
Gamespot
Witcher 3 Adding Photo Mode, New Camera Settings For PC In Big New Update
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still getting new updates, and CD Projekt Red has detailed what to expect when the next major update arrives on December 14. One of the big new features being added on PC is a photo mode, which will let players take photos and share them. There will be a photo mode contest to come later on, the studio said. Fans had been wondering if the game would ever get a photo mode for years, and now it's finally coming.
Gamespot
Marvel Snap Will Finally Let You Acquire Specific Cards You Want
Marvel Snap is an excellent card battler, but if there's one complaint that's come up time and time again from the community, it's that you can't just acquire a specific card missing from your collection. This is especially problematic if you're just one card short of a powerhouse deck, and Second Dinner has announced plans to address that in the next game patch.
Gamespot
Guilty Gear Strive Is Adding Sin Kiske On November 24
Arc System Works has announced that Sin Kiske will be joining Guilty Gear Strive as part of Season Pass 2, set to launch on November 24. Sin is the child of Ky Kiske, the Allied King of Illyria, and Dizzy, a half-Gear woman. Ky handed over Sin when he was a child to Sol, Ky’s rival. Due to Sin’s Gear blood, he grows up at an accelerated rate. While he is muscular and looks like an adult, he isn’t even 10 years old yet.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 Best Tips For Beginners
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is live with the new Al Mazrah map. Sometimes scoring a win in battle royale can be a real struggle, but here we provide twelve tips to help you find success and work towards achieving a victory on Al Mazrah. Adjust your game settings. One...
Gamespot
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Reboot News May Have Been Premature
Update: Team Ninja has tempered expectations for any sort of announcement in the near future, telling VGC that it has "no details or information to share" on either franchise and that it will give more updates going forward if that changes. Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja...
Gamespot
How To Evolve Pawmo Into Pawmot In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are all about the new collection of Pokémon to catch, themed after the Spain-inspired Paldea region. In traditional Pokémon fashion, the three starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are built around their respective elemental type: Grass, Fire, and Water. However, venturing beyond the opening area of Cabo Poco will quickly introduce you to a number of new Pokémon that you can battle and catch in your journeys, allowing you to quickly come into contact with all 18 types and fill out your party of up to six creatures as you choose.
Gamespot
Earn Double XP And Log-In Rewards In Overwatch 2 Ahead Of Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
A gameplay trailer showing off upcoming hero Ramattra's abilities will drop on November 26. That weekend and beyond, you can pick up various bonuses in Overwatch 2. From November 24-28, Overwatch matches will grant double XP, which you can use to catch up on the battle pass before Season 2's launch on December 6. On November 22-26, you can pick up the Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro by logging in. Starting November 27 and ending December 2, you can pick up the Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro as a log-in reward.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Sold Over 10 Million Units Within Three Days Of Release
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has had a fantastic launch, and it's sold a record-setting amount. According to Nintendo, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has sold over 10 million units worldwide in just three days after its release on November 18. This is the most copies sold worldwide in three days ever...
Gamespot
How To Evolve Finizen Into Palafin In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Palafin in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet takes a bit more effort than usual, since the process of evolving Finizen involves going online, but if you can hop online or join a local session, it’s absolutely worth your time. Palafin is one of Scarlet and Violet’s most powerful Water types once you learn how to use them.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok (Probably) Won't Get DLC, Just Like The First Game
God of War fans hoping to see Ragnarok add some post-launch DLC are probably out of luck. Game director Eric Williams told Kinda Funny that fans should not hold out hope for extra content. "I don't know, man, that game is big," Williams said, as reported by Eurogamer. "I think...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Director Would Love A Shot At Castlevania
God of War Ragnarok has only been out for a few weeks, but game director Eric Williams is already angling for a new IP to tackle. In a recent interview with Kinda Funny, Williams said that he wants to make a Castlevania game, and he told fans to lobby Konami to license the IP.
Gamespot
For Some Pokemon Fans, Scarlet And Violet Are The Latest In A String Of Disappointments
Pokemon is many things to many people: a game series that spawned an entire genre, a mammoth media franchise enjoyed by all ages, and a symbol of innocent fun in a world obsessed with violence and strife. However, while it's no secret that Pokemon is a massive money-maker for Nintendo, it's also become a symbol of the company's latent conservatism and unwillingness to adapt to modern trends. Now, with the controversial release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, some Pokemon fans are wondering what it'll take for the series to finally get the overhaul that they feel so desperately needs. Others wonder if such an overhaul is even possible at all.
Gamespot
Valheim Enters A Foggy Swamp In The Mistlands Update
Valheim's Mistlands update takes its name from the games new biome, a fog-enshrouded swampland. With the new environment comes new enemies, materials, and items to craft. To help you survive the depths of the fog, you may find friends in its unfriendly depths as well as new weapons and tools to help you defeat the creatures of the mists, including new bug-like enemies and a new boss. The update also introduces a new magic system. Consuming food with the substance Eitr can fuel elemental and blood magic. However, magic requires magical staves to cast, meaning you'll have to dive deeper into cooking and crafting to become a true mage.
Gamespot
Some People Still Don't Know "The Right Way" To Remove GameCube Discs
If you owned a GameCube as a kid, you probably remember a few things about the console: its unique form factor, its tiny discs, and how disappointing Super Mario Sunshine was. However, did you know that there's a "right way" to remove those discs? Yep, you just press the button in the center of the tray.
Comments / 0