wfxrtv.com
Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
WDBJ7.com
Church delivers hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke Valley church donated hundreds of meals to first responders working on Thanksgiving. Fellowship Community Church fed more than 700 people throughout this week with its annual Operation Turkey Drop. Community members and businesses donated stuffing, mashed potatoes, bread and desserts. Wildwood Smokehouse provided the...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stress of the holiday season mixed with financial burdens can be a lot for anyone to juggle. It’s even harder when you’re also battling health issues. It’s often easy to forget one person’s shopping spree is another family’s food on the table.
WSLS
Crews responding to fire in Southeast Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 8:20 a.m.:. According to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page at 3:13 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 400 block of Bullitt Ave SE for reports of a structure fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw the flames coming from an abandoned residence.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley stores prepare for anticipated Thanksgiving weekend shopping rush
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stores across the Roanoke Valley are getting ready for a shopping rush over the next few days. Grocery and retail stores are making sure customers are served quickly and safely. Roanoke Co-Op’s marketing manager explained how employees are ready to keep the shelves stocked and the...
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
blueridgecountry.com
Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!
The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter. The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses. While there may be a little...
WDBJ7.com
AAA: 55 million Thanksgiving travelers anticipated this year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AAA is predicting nearly 55 million people across the country will be on the road this week traveling for Thanksgiving plans. The organization expects this year to be the third busiest travel year since it started recording Thanksgiving travel 22 years ago. While the roads were...
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
WDBJ7.com
Work out on the go with no equipment needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Traveling over the holidays? Don’t have your gym equipment handy?. We head over to Ferguson Fitness and talk with local trainer Johanna Ferguson about how to get a really good workout without using any equipment. These easy moves will get your heart rate up and...
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Dog-grooming salon opens
A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire destroys Huddleston house
A two-story wood-frame house in Huddleston collapsed in a fire Thursday, Nov. 17. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7), Saunders Volunteer Fire Department (Company 10), Bedford Fire Department (Company 1), Squad 7, Bedford County Fire and Rescue (BCOFR) Medic 14-13, and BCOFR (County 10) were dispatched to Ashwell Ridge Drive for report of a residential structure fire. The Fire Marshals Office also responded.
wfxrtv.com
Duck Donuts will keep you caffeinated with Black Friday deal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you need a little extra pep in your step to let you shop until you drop on Black Friday, Duck Donuts has your back. Hattie Lowrance, Manager at the Duck Donuts in Roanoke, joined Good Day Virginia’s Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson to talk about their very first Black Friday deal.
WDBJ7.com
Sirens & Salutes honors fallen heroes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local non-profit Sirens and Salutes is remembering those men and women who served their communities with the annual Fallen Heroes Christmas Tree. Each year, the organization hangs an ornament on a Christmas tree with each person’s name who was killed in the line of duty. Here @ Home visits with Bill Price, who started the non-profit several years ago. He now erects two trees, one you’ll find in Buchanan and the other at Fashions for Evergreens at The Hotel Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna Dollar General reopens after being closed by fire marshal
The Dollar General in Gretna reopened today after being closed by the fire marshal. The Pittsylvania County fire marshal and community development code official closed the store after receiving numerous complaints on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19 and after the fire marshal investigated, according to Pittsylvania County Director of Public Safety Christopher Key.
WSLS
‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton
VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
NBC 29 News
Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue in need of volunteers
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue (RVHR) needs rescuing. The need for volunteers has become urgent. For two decades, the Horse Rescue has been a safe haven for horses that now call it home. “Winter here, he’s blind, so there’s not a lot of people that...
