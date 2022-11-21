Read full article on original website
Related
2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash
PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
Powerball results for 11/23/22; jackpot worth $32 million
LANSING, MI – Two players won $1 million, but there was no winner of the $32 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Nov. 23. That means the drawing on Saturday, Nov. 26 will be worth $48 million with a cash option of $24.4 million. The Powerball...
Michigan fish will have more room to swim with removal of 27 dams
Michigan will receive $5 million in grant money for conservation projects and stream connectivity efforts deemed critical for climate resiliency and biodiversity protection. The Great Lakes State was among six applicants to land the maximum funding level in the nonprofit National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge. The money will pay for removal of 27 dams or other stream barriers to restore natural pathways for native fish and other aquatic species in 14 counties.
Biden to visit Bay County Nov. 29, touting semiconductor production
President Joe Biden will visit Michigan next week, Nov. 29, in order to tout semiconductor production, according to a senior Democratic source with knowledge of the plans. Biden’s visit is expected to include a stop at a Bay County facility run by SK Siltron, a South Korean company which produces semiconductor wafers for use in microchips and components in electric vehicles. It recently expanded operations in Michigan.
Michigan’s famous Christmas Tree Ship sank 110 years ago this week
LAKE MICHIGAN – The shipwreck legend of Michigan’s famed “Christmas Tree Ship” remains shrouded in equal parts myth and mystery. But what we do know is this: 110 years ago this week, that worn-out schooner helmed by a man nicknamed “Captain Santa” and weighed down heavily by a load of U.P. Christmas trees bound for Chicago was fighting a mighty battle against intensifying winds and waves of a coming storm.
Michigan sees COVID deaths climb despite reported case decline
Michigan’s reported COVID-19 cases per day average has dipped below 1,000 for the first time in seven months, while the state’s latest data update indicated an increase in coronavirus deaths. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the state reported 8,933 new cases and 275 new deaths via its weekly coronavirus...
Lucky for Life lotto ticket worth $25K a year sold in Warren
LANSING, MI -- For the eighth time this year, a player has won a lifetime prize from the Lucky for Life game. On Friday, Nov. 19, one player matched all five white numbers drawn -- 20-24-26-33-41 -- to win a prize worth $25,000 a year for the rest of their life or for at least 20 years, whichever is greater.
Parade of storms in Pacific, why this could mean active weather for Michigan, Great Lakes
There is a long line of well-developed storms stretching across the Pacific Ocean. Eventually, this means Michigan and the Great Lakes region will get into significant moisture. If the tracks of some of these storms are south of Michigan, we could get into real snow. Here is the current satellite...
Michigan’s biggest blizzard didn’t even dump as much snow as this weekend in Buffalo area
Some Michiganders think the Blizzard of 1978 here was as bad as this weekend’s 6-foot snowstorm in the Buffalo, New York area. Let’s take a look at how they compare. I’ll start by admitting the storms are two different beasts. The Blizzard of 1978 was a storm that crippled at least five states with two days of snow and then two days of strong winds and drifting. This past weekend’s storm was a relatively isolated extremely heavy snow. The 4 foot to 6 foot stripe of heavy snow was about 20 miles wide and maybe 50 miles long.
Conservation officers may be granted authority to address mental health emergencies under bill
Michigan lawmakers are working on what they call a “common sense” solution to an issue which has left the hands of conservation officers tied for years. Senate Bill 1172 would give conservation officers the same authority as state police to take a person in need of a mental health evaluation into protective custody.
Michigan midterms almost official, as skeptical county canvassers certify election
Michigan’s midterm election is one vote from official after bipartisan authorities in every county, including some who had denied or doubted the 2020 election results, certified results for 2022. All 83 county boards of canvassers submitted certified results to the state Bureau of Elections by the Tuesday deadline, the...
State asks court to dismiss lawsuit over frozen pandemic unemployment benefits
DETROIT – A class-action lawsuit against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency involving pandemic benefits should be dismissed, state attorneys argued in a recent court filing. “While the processing and possible payment of benefits have taken longer than traditionally occurs, any delays were unintentional and a result of circumstances beyond...
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
Sand formations and ice transform Lake Michigan beach after November winter storm
GRAND HAVEN, MI -- The shoreline along Lake Michigan is already beginning its winter transformation, and it isn’t even officially winter yet. A storm packing snow, strong winds and cold temperatures swept through West Michigan this week, and it left behind a visually compelling scene at Lake Michigan beaches.
St. Clair County woman wins $264K jackpot a few years after winning $4M prize
LANSING, MI -- Five years after she brought home a $4 million prize, a St Clair County woman’s luck has struck again as she won a $264,838 Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The 58-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- bought her winning ticket at Ray’s Market, located at 1801 Richman Road in Smiths Creek.
Whitmer ceremoniously pardons first Thanksgiving turkey, Mitch E. Gander
LANSING, MI — It was a 16-week old turkey aptly named Mitch E. Gander who took home the privilege of being the first fowl pardoned for Thanksgiving by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a tradition which she later hinted could be a reoccurring one. Whitmer pardoned the snow-white colored bird, the...
Whitmer to appoint first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to appoint state Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden to a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Michigan Supreme Court. Bolden would be the first Black woman to serve on the court. Whitmer plans to announce the appointment this afternoon. Bolden, a Southfield Democrat, has represented the state’s 35th...
Protecting same-sex marriage could mean another ballot initiative in Michigan
With the country on the precipice of cementing protections for same-sex marriage into federal law, questions of whether Michigan will do the same has arisen in recent days. And the state’s top law enforcement official is pushing for a citizen-led referendum on the issue. Up before Congress is H.R....
Michigan House speaker scoffs at GOP request for 2022 election probe
House Speaker Jason Wentworth did not entertain attempts by members of his own party to launch an investigation into results of Michigan’s most recent midterm, writing in a letter to the lawmaker insisting on the probe that the request itself “sounds like … this investigation would be an empty exercise.”
Mental health care for new moms a priority under newly introduced Senate package
A three-bill package looking to better the mental health of newborn moms, who are at an elevated risk of experiencing depression, was recently introduced in the Michigan Senate. Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak, introduced the central bill, Senate Bill 1198, which would require pediatricians to offer newborn mothers a mental...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0