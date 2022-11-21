Read full article on original website
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
NBC Sports
Brazil Coach Defends Players Dancing After World Cup Goals: ‘Like We Respect the Arab Culture, Please Respect Ours'
Brazil coach Tite pleaded for “respect” if his players celebrate goals at the World Cup by dancing. Forward Raphinha revealed earlier this week that the team has prepared dances “up to the 10th goal” ahead of Brazil’s debut against Serbia on Thursday. Fellow forward Vinícius...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Qatar vs Senegal prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Can Qatar and Senegal bounce back from opening losses at the 2022 World Cup? Each of the two Group A sides will hope to do so at the other’s expense here.Hosts Qatar began their campaign with a poor performance and 2-0 defeat by Ecuador, before Senegal battled hard but ultimately fell 2-0 to Netherlands.The African champions, without the injured Sadio Mane, will still fancy their chances in this one, however.After Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands play Ecuador in Friday’s other Group A game.Here’s all you need to know.When is it?Qatar vs Senegal is scheduled to kick off at 1pm GMT...
Soccer-European teams considering legal options in 'OneLove' armband dispute
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup's surprise stars
The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira
NBC Sports
Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez
Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
NBC Sports
FIFA Fines Ecuador For Fan Chants in World Cup Opener
Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the match. FIFA charged the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium used discriminatory chants. The jeers reportedly were aimed at Chile, who tried to take Ecuador’s...
NBC Sports
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
theScore
3 key questions ahead of Canada's World Cup opener vs. Belgium
At long last, Canada makes its return to the men's World Cup on Wednesday, ending a 36-year hiatus with a glamorous matchup against Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world. Despite facing Group F's most illustrious member in the opening match - and the obvious leap in quality that entails...
SB Nation
Alisson and Brazil “Confident” Heading into World Cup as Favourites
On Thursday, when Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign against Serbia, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker will be in goal for the tournament favourites having rightly enshrined himself as his nation’s consensus top shot stopper. For the 30-year-old Novo Hamburgo native, it’s a chance to help Brazil win its...
CNBC
Manchester United's American owners consider selling club
Manchester United said on Tuesday it was commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the Premier League soccer club. Fans of the team have been clamoring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have...
Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry’s goal record as France thumps Australia at World Cup
France steamrolled Australia at the World Cup on Tuesday, and Olivier Giroud used the occasion to make some history. Giroud tied Thierry Henry’s record goal total for France’s men’s team, scoring his 50th and 51st goals as part of a 4-1 rout that pushed the defending World Cup champions atop Group D. The goals marked Giroud’s first at a World Cup since 2014, after France famously won the 2018 tournament without a single goal from a true striker. Giroud wasn’t slated to start many games for France in Qatar, but a pre-tournament injury for Karim Benzema thrust the veteran back into the limelight....
Watch: Adrien Rabiot And Olivier Giroud Score As France Overturn Australia Before Half-Time - FIFA World Cup
Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud both score as France overturn the deficit before half-time after an early goal by Australia.
ABC News
World Cup features Uruguay's Suarez vs. South Korea's Son
DOHA, Qatar -- Coach Paulo Bento acknowledged there are hazards for last season's Premier League joint top scorer Son Heung-min when he takes the field wearing a mask in the Group H opener against Uruguay in the World Cup. Son hasn't played since fracturing his left eye socket on Nov....
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: PEP STAYS!!, The Case for Phil, Jack Plan, and more...
Manchester City Women are looking toward a League Cup match against Sunderland at the weekend, and the Men are away for the World Cup break. Sky Blue News carries on with all the latest headlines. Pep Guardiola close to signing new Man City contract - Tyrone Marsall - Manchester Evening...
World
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi still hopes to win for his country
Lionel Messi has risen to the greatest of heights in his professional soccer career. But he still hopes to win a World Cup for his country. The story you just read is available to read for free because thousands of listeners and readers like you generously support our nonprofit newsroom. Every day, the reporters and producers at The World are hard at work bringing you relevant, fact-based and human-centered news from across the globe. But we can’t do it without you: We need your support to ensure we can continue this work for another year.
Soccer-Maguire won't be appreciated until he's gone, says Southgate
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Harry Maguire will win his 50th cap when England play the United States on Friday and though the Manchester United centre back has been the butt of criticism almost from his first, manager Gareth Southgate had nothing but praise for him on Thursday.
theScore
Canada boss Herdman: We're going to 'F' Croatia
Canada head coach John Herdman delivered a bullish speech on the pitch following his side's unfortunate 1-0 defeat to Belgium on Wednesday, putting Croatia - the Canucks' next World Cup opponent - firmly in the firing line. "I told (my players) they belong here," Herdman revealed when quizzed on the...
BBC
Charles Piutau, Steven Luatua & Semi Radradra: Bristol trio returning from injury
Charles Piutau and Steven Luatua are available for Bristol after recovering from injuries in time for their Premiership fixture away at Sale. Luatua has not played since suffering a calf injury during pre-season. Semi Radradra will be available for the visit of Leicester on 3 December after recovering from knee...
