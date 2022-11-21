Read full article on original website
After Woman Dies, Police Search for Wisconsin Man Accused of Targeting Victims on Dating Apps
The search has intensified for a man accused of targeting women on dating apps and then drugging and robbing them after one of his victims died this week, officials say. According to NBC affiliate WTMJ, a 55-year-old woman apparently targeted by the suspect in the case suffered an “unknown medical emergency” and has since died.
WISN
South Milwaukee police say dating app 'predator' a person of interest in woman's death
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The man accused of drugging and stealing from women he met on dating apps is now considered a "person of interest" in a woman's death. Racine police have been searching for 52-year-old Timothy Olson for days. South Milwaukee police say he was with a woman...
Two arrested after MPD executes four search warrants
The Milwaukee Police Department said two men have been arrested after officers executed four search warrants Tuesday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene. Hinkle is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
Teen Among 3 Charged in Fatal Shooting of 7-Year-Old in His Humboldt Park Home
A teenage boy was among three people charged in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet as he washed his hands in his Humboldt Park home last month, police officials announced. The 16-year-old suspect, who was 15 at the time of the shooting...
cwbchicago.com
Nearly $1 million in drugs found inside freezer of man on electronic monitoring for drug, gun charges, officials say
Chicago — Cook County sheriff’s office investigators found nearly $1 million worth of narcotics, over $11,000 in cash, and a gun in the home of a man who was on electronic monitoring for a pending narcotics and firearms case, officials said. He is also on probation for manufacture-delivery of cocaine.
wearegreenbay.com
10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
Sal's Pub shooting: Suspect's mom warned him against returning to bar with gun
A man returned to a Menomonee Falls bar early Sunday morning with a rifle and fired it after his mother told him not to go, according to a criminal complaint from Waukesha County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
12th and Locust crash, 4 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Wednesday night Nov. 23 on the city's north side. Police said the crash happened at 12th and Locust around 5:30 p.m. One vehicle was making a left turn when it was hit by another. All four people were taken to...
Man Accused of Fatal Shooting at Chicago Greyhound Bus Station Arrested in Alabama
Chicago police say that a 26-year-old man accused of fatally shooting another individual at a Greyhound bus station on the Near West Side has been arrested by the FBI in Alabama. According to police, charges are pending against 26-year-old Rodnee Miller, who was arrested Monday in connection with the fatal...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shootout near Marquette, apartment, vehicle hit
MILWAUKEE - People in two vehicles started shooting at each other near Marquette University's campus Tuesday, Nov. 22, Milwaukee police said. According to police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. A nearby apartment building and parked vehicle were hit by the gunfire. No injuries were reported. No...
WISN
Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Man shot, killed near 46th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. Police said the 33-year-old victim was shot near 46th and Locust around 9 a.m. MPD is investigating what led to the homicide and looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is...
Milwaukee fire officials are overwhelmed by number of calls for service
As temperatures begin to drop, calls for service are on the rise. Local fire officials say they are overwhelmed with the number of fires they are responding to.
At Least 9 Shot Over Thanksgiving Weekend in Chicago So Far
Thursday – At approximately 4:44 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Racine, two men were struck by gunfire, police said. A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were both taken to area hospitals in good condition. Wednesday – At approximately 3:18 p.m., a 15-year-old was walking in the...
2 Children Who Were Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond Have Died: Officials
Two young children who were pulled from a Palatine pond after falling into the water Wednesday died hours later at the hospitals where they were taken for treatment, officials said. A 4-year-old boy who was originally taken to Northwest Community Hospital, then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park...
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in Wisconsin after firearm thrown from vehicle during pursuit, drones & K9 utilized
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southern Wisconsin arrested two men after a firearm was thrown from a vehicle during a pursuit, resulting in several felony charges being filed. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Thursday for a traffic violation...
23-Year-old Illinois Man Shot Mother’s Boyfriend After A Fight About Salad
A convicted felon was recently arrested in Antioch Illinois after he shot his mother's boyfriend. What was the reason for the unnecessary shooting? They were fighting about a salad... 23-year-old Rondel K. Jamison was charged with the following:. Aggravated battery with a firearm. Aggravated discharge of a firearm. Two counts...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Serious injury crash in neighboring Dodge County | By Dodge County Sheriff
Dodge Co., WI – A 67-year-old Cambria man received life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash near Watertown. The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on November 22, 2022. The man was the only occupant in the vehicle, and he was exiting southbound from State Highway 26, towards a...
