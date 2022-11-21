ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene. Hinkle is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 shootings in Milwaukee Thursday morning; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around midnight near Buffum and Concordia. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are still under investigation. The victim, 28-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

10-year-old playing with firearm accidentally shoots, kills Wisconsin woman

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun. The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee. Officers say a 10-year-old child...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

12th and Locust crash, 4 taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Wednesday night Nov. 23 on the city's north side. Police said the crash happened at 12th and Locust around 5:30 p.m. One vehicle was making a left turn when it was hit by another. All four people were taken to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shootout near Marquette, apartment, vehicle hit

MILWAUKEE - People in two vehicles started shooting at each other near Marquette University's campus Tuesday, Nov. 22, Milwaukee police said. According to police, it happened around 4:30 p.m. near 23rd and Wells. A nearby apartment building and parked vehicle were hit by the gunfire. No injuries were reported. No...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man opens fire inside Menomonee Falls pub, police say

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A Menomonee Falls man has been arrested, accused of opening fire inside a bar over the weekend. Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Dylan Breidenbach with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated. Police said employees of Sal's Pub and Grill escorted Breidenbach out for...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide: Man shot, killed near 46th and Locust

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and killed on the city's north side Tuesday morning, Nov. 22. Police said the 33-year-old victim was shot near 46th and Locust around 9 a.m. MPD is investigating what led to the homicide and looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy