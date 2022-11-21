Read full article on original website
ormondbeachobserver.com
Calendar: See the 64th-annual Gaslight Parade
Where: Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Route 100, Palm Coast. Details: The Celtic Angels and Knights are coming to town to spread Irish holiday cheer. Enjoy live music and dance by the Trinity Ensemble. Tickets cost $44-$54 for adults; $5 for children under 18. Call the box office at 386-437-7547. 64th-annual...
flaglerlive.com
Local Scout Troops Open Inaugural Christmas Tree Lot in Palm Coast
Parents and scouts from Boy Scout Troop 281 and Scouts BSA Troop 4281 were looking for ways to help the scouts earn their way through the programs, especially to help cover the ever-increasing costs of attending summer camp. The fund-raising solution lay a few hundred miles north: the Frasier fur...
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: A Cimmaron Thanksgiving
Every weekday morning, I see so many kids walking and sitting on Cimmaron Drive waiting for the school buses. I often wonder, what’s the difference of a sidewalk for a youngster having to walk to one’s school or to a school bus stop?. I am so thankful nothing...
palmcoastobserver.com
Waterfront Park groundbreaking event scheduled for Nov. 30
The city of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Thanksgiving Miracle In the Nick Of Time for Flagler Families
For the last several years the Palm Coast Fire Department assisted Pastor Jearlyn Dennie of Jearlyn Ministries Inc. with cooking turkeys for Thanksgiving. In the beginning, it was one or two, but as the years went on so did the ask. Last year Firefighter Brant Gammon suggested that he easily smoke several turkeys at once.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast Fire Lieutenant Patrick Juliano receives the “Lest We Forget" Award
The Knights of Columbus Corpus Christi Assembly 2810 and Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church recognized Palm Coast Fire Lieutenant Patrick Juliano with the Tony Gasparino “Lest We Forget Award.” Attending the ceremony with Juliano was his mother, Patricia and Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. This year's service was dedicated to the memory of Palm Coast Firefighter Brant Gammon.
palmcoastobserver.com
FPC takes first, second and audience's choice wins at 2022 MedNexus challenge
Two Flagler Palm Coast High School seniors won first place in the 2022 University of North Florida MedNexus Innovation Challenge. UNF partnered with the City of Palm Coast to host this year's challenge, themed on improving sleep quality in young adults. The challenge was open to high school students in St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia Counties, competing in teams of two to five. The presentations and winner announcements were held on Nov. 16 at Palm Coast City Hall.
palmcoastobserver.com
SPONSORED CONTENT: Do you need Hearing Aids or Better Hearing?
We have patients every day in our hearing center that contact us because they think they need hearing aids. The reality is that what they are actually searching for is better hearing, and they hope that a hearing aid will provide exactly that. The not-so-simple answer is that hearing aids may or may not be the answer to their troubles. Hearing and understanding (specifically speech) is a complex and marvelous function of the human body, and it involves not only your ears but also your brain. In fact, the brain is the most important part of the mechanism in human hearing.
foodgressing.com
Daytona Beach Area Holiday 2022 Events & Things to Do
Now that Hurricane Nicole has passed, visitors and residents will discover a wide range of holiday events and spectaculars to enjoy during their visit to the Daytona Beach Area this winter. Whether it’s a holiday light display, one of the largest car shows and swap meets in America or holiday...
click orlando
Detention deputies become part of the support network for addicted inmates in recovery
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – It is the missing piece in trying to help addicted inmates recover so they don’t come back to jail. The Flagler County Jail created a separate living pod for inmates struggling with addiction and brought in counselors to work with the inmates. Now, the jail deputies are learning about addiction and how to support the addicted inmates.
Action News Jax
LIST: Best places to see Christmas lights in the Jacksonville area in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Jacksonville area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Jax Illuminations. The drive-through light display that features a million...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County commission votes to expand mosquito control areas west and south
The Flagler County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a request to expand the mosquito control district in Flagler County. The East Flagler Mosquito Control District is looking to expand its service coverage south and west in Flagler County. While the expansion will add a property tax onto the new areas, the expansion will allow the EFMCD to monitor and treat mosquito populations regularly, not just on demand, meeting documents said.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler Beach Raises Water, Sewer, Garbage and Stormwater Costs $12 a Month for Average Household
A divided Flagler Beach City Commission voted 3-2 to raise the cost fall city-provided utilities–water, sewer and garbage–by 8.5 percent, to match inflation, and the stormwater fee by 42 percent. The stormwater fee increase appears much larger than it is only because the base fee from which it’s...
2 businesses expect to bring at least 170 new jobs to Clay County
The Board of County Commissioners approved incentives for two businesses to expand in Clay County. The Clay County Economic Development Corporation has dubbed one company as Project Gator. Project Gator is the code name for a national advanced manufacturing corporation. At times, the EDC will use a code name to keep the identity of companies confidential.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Tiger Bay Club to Host Veteran Central Florida WESH 2 Reporter Claire Metz December 13
The Flagler Tiger Bay Club is set to host their December Holiday Celebration Dinner Meeting featuring veteran WESH 2 Reporter and Anchor Claire Metz, on December 13, 2022, at 5:30 PM at the Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Ave Royale, in Palm Coast, FL. SPEAKER TOPIC. Metz will provide a bi-partisan...
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
villages-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Putnam Hotel – 20 Haunted Pictures
Putnam Hotel is an abandoned hotel located at 225 West New York Avenue, in the heart of DeLand, and just a few blocks away from Stetson University, Florida, U.S. Prior to the construction of the Putnam Hotel, the first hotel on this site was built in 1880 by Henry Addison DeLand, the city’s founder. In 1906, Benjamin Edward Brown purchased the hotel and managed the hotel along with his wife. Unfortunately, the original structure burned down when an explosion in the basement set the building on fire in 1921.
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
This Is Florida's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
