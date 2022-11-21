We have patients every day in our hearing center that contact us because they think they need hearing aids. The reality is that what they are actually searching for is better hearing, and they hope that a hearing aid will provide exactly that. The not-so-simple answer is that hearing aids may or may not be the answer to their troubles. Hearing and understanding (specifically speech) is a complex and marvelous function of the human body, and it involves not only your ears but also your brain. In fact, the brain is the most important part of the mechanism in human hearing.

