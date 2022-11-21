Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita approves Measure H funds for Family Promise’s interim housing facility
The city of Santa Clarita approved a one-year contract with Los Angeles County Tuesday night to receive Measure H funding, in the amount of $193,443, to help address homelessness in the city. According to the agenda, the approximately $193,443 will be allocated to assist Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley...
signalscv.com
Friends of Santa Clarita Library to host holiday book auction
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will be hosting its holiday book auction at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches from Monday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. to Monday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 a.m. There will be a wide selection of rare and collectible books available for purchase at a price that participants can set. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library, which supports the library with resources and sponsors library programs alongside special events.
signalscv.com
FYI receives nearly $8,000 from city, county and Zonta to help local foster youth obtain driver’s licenses
In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is giving thanks for several community grants that are enabling local foster youth to prepare, train and obtain their driver’s license through its brand-new Ready Set Drive! program. Grants received for the vital program include $5,000 from L.A....
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita approves $3.3 million design contract for sports complex
The city of Santa Clarita awarded a $3.3 million design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates Tuesday night to prepare for an expansion of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on the undeveloped southeastern portion of the 38-acre property. According to the agenda item, the scope of the work for this design...
foxla.com
Remembering child foster care and adoption advocate Naehi Wong
Taking a moment to pay final respects to a member of our greater Wednesday's Child foster care and adoption family. Naehi Wong, the wife of our longtime coordinator, Will Wong, was laid to rest Tuesday. A memorial service was held in La Crescenta after she lost a courageous battle with...
signalscv.com
Family Promise announces board update
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced an update to its board of directors. Jason Lane was elected to be the board’s vice president. Lane is a financial advisor with Vance Wealth and is actively involved in his church and community. He believes family comes first and that the SCV community can work together to empower all families by giving them a hand up, not a handout. He previously served on the board of Single Mothers Outreach. His family has lived in Santa Clarita since 2005.
Los Angeles County health officials looking to identify hospitalized man
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for the public’s help to identify a hospitalized man. The unidentified man has been in the hospital for three days and is apparently unable to identify himself. Officials at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center say the man is believed to be about 60 […]
nomadlawyer.org
Thousand Oaks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Thousand Oaks California. Located in the heart of Ventura County, Thousand Oaks is an upscale city with lots of things to do. Its location in the Los Angeles area allows for easy access to the Pacific Coast, high desert state parks, and iconic California attractions.
LA County sliding into another COVID-19 winter surge
Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with health officials reporting more than 3,000 new infections and the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals climbing to nearly 800. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
signalscv.com
Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg to be honored with 2023 Silver Spur Award
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley. The 2023 Silver Spur Celebration is scheduled to take place...
spectrumnews1.com
Son seeks order directing UCLA doctors to continue mother's medical care
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Chatsworth man is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order on behalf of his mother, directing UCLA doctors to continue giving the ill woman life-sustaining measures rather that "comfort" steps that he says could be implemented by her physicians as soon as Friday, possibly leading to her death.
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
signalscv.com
Zonta launches Red Dress project
“Say No to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs in 62 countries. About two in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner. This awareness and educational campaign is held during the United Nations’ 16 days of activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
KMPH.com
Los Angeles lesson plan calls students' understanding of Thanksgiving 'problematic' and 'wrong'
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CITC) — Students are encouraged to question the history of Thanksgiving in the largest public school district in California. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has various advisory lessons available to educators created by its Office of Human Relations, Diversity & Equity. Teachers are asked to use these lesson plans in their classrooms either as designed or as starting points to then adapt.
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando Valley Couple Extradited from Montenegro to LA to Begin Sentence
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme has been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his...
signalscv.com
Duane Smith | ‘Always Watch for Pedestrians’
“Duane, why don’t you go play on the freeway….” I heard this countless times from my father growing up, and with good reason. In my youth, I knowingly, and at times purposely, drove my parents nuts! And whenever my dad reached his limit, he’d often tell me to “go play on the freeway.” This, I knew, be it off color, was a term of endearment.
Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
Comments / 0