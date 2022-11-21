ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
signalscv.com

Friends of Santa Clarita Library to host holiday book auction

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library will be hosting its holiday book auction at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches from Monday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. to Monday, Dec. 12, at 10:00 a.m. There will be a wide selection of rare and collectible books available for purchase at a price that participants can set. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library, which supports the library with resources and sponsors library programs alongside special events.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

FYI receives nearly $8,000 from city, county and Zonta to help local foster youth obtain driver’s licenses

In advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is giving thanks for several community grants that are enabling local foster youth to prepare, train and obtain their driver’s license through its brand-new Ready Set Drive! program. Grants received for the vital program include $5,000 from L.A....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Family Promise announces board update

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley has announced an update to its board of directors. Jason Lane was elected to be the board’s vice president. Lane is a financial advisor with Vance Wealth and is actively involved in his church and community. He believes family comes first and that the SCV community can work together to empower all families by giving them a hand up, not a handout. He previously served on the board of Single Mothers Outreach. His family has lived in Santa Clarita since 2005.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

LA County sliding into another COVID-19 winter surge

Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with health officials reporting more than 3,000 new infections and the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals climbing to nearly 800. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Randy Moberg, Mitzi Like-Moberg to be honored with 2023 Silver Spur Award

The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Randy Moberg and Mitzi Like-Moberg the recipients of the Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of their longtime support of the college and their philanthropic contributions to the Santa Clarita Valley. The 2023 Silver Spur Celebration is scheduled to take place...
OXNARD, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Son seeks order directing UCLA doctors to continue mother's medical care

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Chatsworth man is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order on behalf of his mother, directing UCLA doctors to continue giving the ill woman life-sustaining measures rather that "comfort" steps that he says could be implemented by her physicians as soon as Friday, possibly leading to her death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Zonta launches Red Dress project

“Say No to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs in 62 countries. About two in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner. This awareness and educational campaign is held during the United Nations’ 16 days of activism from Nov. 25 through Dec. 10.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KMPH.com

Los Angeles lesson plan calls students' understanding of Thanksgiving 'problematic' and 'wrong'

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CITC) — Students are encouraged to question the history of Thanksgiving in the largest public school district in California. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has various advisory lessons available to educators created by its Office of Human Relations, Diversity & Equity. Teachers are asked to use these lesson plans in their classrooms either as designed or as starting points to then adapt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA
signalscv.com

Duane Smith | ‘Always Watch for Pedestrians’

“Duane, why don’t you go play on the freeway….” I heard this countless times from my father growing up, and with good reason. In my youth, I knowingly, and at times purposely, drove my parents nuts! And whenever my dad reached his limit, he’d often tell me to “go play on the freeway.” This, I knew, be it off color, was a term of endearment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Construction To Fully Close 5 Freeway Next Week

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) plan to intermittently close one direction of the 5 Freeway (I-5) next week to build a new bridge to Weldon Canyon. The closures are set to occur between the Antelope Valley Freeway (SR-14) to Calgrove Boulevard at selected nighttime hours ...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

