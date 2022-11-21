Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings
The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
NBC Connecticut
How Far Will Players Run During 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?
With an approximate area of nearly 77,000 square feet, there’s a lot of room to run on a soccer field. When it comes to the World Cup, some players set out to cover every inch of it. Athletes from 32 countries are lacing up their cleats and racing across...
NBC Connecticut
Top Three Moments From Day 5 of 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Thanksgiving brought another action-packed day of FIFA World Cup soccer. The Day 5 slate in Qatar began with Switzerland edging out Cameroon 1-0. Following a match that saw just...
NBC Connecticut
Five Things to Know About Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne is highly regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. The 31-year-old Belgian is often described as a complete footballer for his talent all around the field. In 2018, De Bruyne helped lead his team to a third-place finish before falling to eventual champion France.
Comments / 0