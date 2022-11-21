Read full article on original website
Drag show ramps up security amid backlash in Southern Pines
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — A drag show planned next weekend in Southern Pines is prompting big reaction from critics. WRAL News obtained a letter sent by Calvary Christian School in Southern Pines to businesses in the town sponsoring the event. “The LGBTQ forces are coming to Southern Pines and...
DPS employee charged with falsifying fire safety tests, inspection forms
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Public Schools employee tasked with checking schools’ fire safety equipment is accused of falsifying tests and inspection forms. WRAL News learned this from criminal charges filed Tuesday against Andrew Roesch. It’s troubling news for parents to hear. Roesch is accused of falsifying fire...
Moore County man arrested, accused of burning bank and church buildings
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a man accused of burning several buildings. Shane Deante Jones, 24, of Eagle Springs, is charged with five counts of felony burning of buildings, six counts of felony breaking or entering, one count of felony setting fire to brush or woodlands, one count of damaging crops or trees and one count of injury to property in Moore County.
Some dog! Rocky Mount police bloodhound tracks down three teens accused of stealing car
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police say south Rocky Mount is seeing a significant increase in car thefts in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. Some city leaders are now trying to take steps to help community members keep their belongings safe. On the cold morning of Nov....
Two Raleigh police officers involved in crash on Glenwood Avenue
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two Raleigh police officers in a marked RPD vehicle were involved in an accident that caused a minor car fire on Thursday morning. The crash happened near the intersection of Glenwood Ave. and Triangle Dr. Officials say a woman driving a red car rear-ended the police...
Newly-released 911 calls from Raleigh Christmas Parade provide firsthand insight from the tragic day
RALEIGH, N.C. — Audio from 911 calls from the Raleigh Christmas Parade were released on Wednesday, providing firsthand insight into the moments surrounding the tragic death on Nov. 19 that took the life of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. Several witnesses called 911 with reports of an out of control truck.
Durham first responders not meeting goals for quickly reaching people during emergencies
DURHAM, N.C. — First responders in Durham are not meeting their goals for the amount of time it takes to get to people having an emergency. It was a topic for discussion at Durham's city council meeting on Tuesday: Both firefighters and police officers are struggling to meet their target goal for expediency.
Subleasing snafu leaves Clayton family without a home before Thanksgiving
CLAYTON, N.C. — Robyn and Mike McCue found a four-bedroom home in Clayton on Airbnb and started renting the Crawford Parkway property in September through an entity called Sleep Lux LLC. In October, the McCues said Aki Stanley and Niya Chamberlain, a married couple with Sleep Lux LLC who...
After Johnston County crash injures four people, man searches for missing dog
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
Johnston County crash injures four people, including an infant
SELMA, N.C. — Another day, Another crash. The intersection of NC-42 and Thanksgiving Fire Road was once again filled with blinking lights and smashed cars Wednesday afternoon. Officials tell WRAL the accident happened around 3:30 this afternoon. The T-bone crash damaging three vehicles, and injuring four people, including an...
Businesses across the Triangle increase security to keep Black Friday shoppers safe
Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It also marks the one-year anniversary of a dark day in the Triangle, the shooting at Streets at Southpoint Mall in Durham. That anniversary highlights the challenge of balancing shopping, and safety this holiday season. The images are...
Volunteers needed for final 'Bicycle Man' giveaway in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Moses Mathis was known by scores of children as the Bicycle Man. Before he died in 2013, he told his wife he wanted her to continue giving bikes to kids for Christmas. Ann Mathis kept that promise for the past nine years. But she told WRAL...
GoFundMe set up for family of 11-year-old killed in Raleigh Christmas Parade
RALEIGH, N.C. — A GoFundMe is active and taking donations in honor of 11-year old Hailey Brooks. Brooks was killed last weekend when an out of control truck struck her during the Raleigh Christmas parade. WRAL News has vetted the legitimacy of the GoFundMe through the attorney for Brook's...
More than dozen firefighters at scene of fatal overnight crash in Goldsboro
A person is dead after a crash on Rosewood Road in Wayne County overnight. The crash took place on Perkins Mill Rd. between Highwoods Dr. and Rosewood Rd. in Goldsboro. Roughly 20 firefighters were on the scene trying to help move the vehicle. One neighbor said they heard the crash...
Johnston County BOE approves $9.5M security upgrades
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Johnston County Board of Education voted to implement state-of-the-art security systems in every school in the district. Many schools like Clayton High School have a “buzz-in” security system where visitors are checked before being allowed in, but the new changes include new technology like weapons detection systems and school resources officers in every school.
Wake County allocates $2 million to fund transitional homes for foster kids dealing with mental health, substance-abuse issues
Teenagers in Wake County foster care will soon have a safe place to go if they're experiencing a mental health crisis. Right now, those kids who can't be with their families are staying in hospitals, hotels or even county offices. As of Wednesday, six children in the care of Wake...
24-year-old woman dies in overnight Goldsboro crash, 20 firefighters respond
A woman is dead after an overnight crash off Rosewood Road in Wayne County. Gabriel Bartlett, 24, died after the crash, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said speeding was the cause of the crash, which took place on Perkins Mill Road between Highwoods Drive and Rosewood Road in Goldsboro.
'I was scared': 11-year-old girl hospitalized after getting shot in the neck by BB gun
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized Tuesday after getting shot in the neck by a BB gun. Lillie Lewis said the BB will stay in her neck for the rest of her life because it is so close to an artery. "I was scared," Lewis said....
Ripken the bat dog, football tee retriever finds fame
A Labrador retriever named Ripken got his name from baseball legend Cal Ripken Jr. Ripken’s younger cousin Rivers gets his name from NC State football hero Philip Rivers. They are both working dogs. "They do have a job, and they love their job," said owner Michael O’Donnell. O’Donnell...
No. 1 North Carolina pulls away from Portland late, 89-81
PORTLAND, Ore. — Top-ranked North Carolina knew there would be tests during its weekend in the Pacific Northwest. Unexpectedly, its opener was one. Pete Nance scored 28 points, Caleb Love added 23 and No. 1 North Carolina withstood the Portland Pilots 89-81 in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday.
