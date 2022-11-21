Looking for something fun to do this holiday season? Why not head to Hood River to enjoy great shopping, good food and some of the best wine in Oregon! Bob and Lynette Morus, owners of Phelps Creek Vineyards joined us to share a little about their wine and that of seven other tasting rooms you can experience in Downtown Hood River. Whatever style of wine your family enjoys, from light whites to bold reds, they can be found in the heart of Hood River.

HOOD RIVER, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO