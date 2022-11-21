ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KATU.com

Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Good luck finding your turkey in the Oregon fog

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gobble gobble — time to eat your pea soup. That’s what we’re serving up for weather on Thanksgiving morning. Foggy conditions are expected just outside of Portland Thursday morning. An easterly wind keeps most of that fog away from PDX and the western gorge. Elsewhere, fog will dominate most of the morning hours. Temperatures out the door will be in the upper 30s, just slightly below normal for Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Mt. Hood Skibowl opening Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ski resorts were hopeful for a Thanksgiving opening, but mother nature wasn’t quite ready for that, however, snow lovers can still head to the mountain for some fun. Mt. Hood Skibowl has announced that they will open Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing. Mt. Hood...
PORTLAND, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Traffic Begins Now; Klamath County Sheriff’s Dept Says Watch Out for Phone Scams

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Wine Tasting in Hood River for the Holidays!

Looking for something fun to do this holiday season? Why not head to Hood River to enjoy great shopping, good food and some of the best wine in Oregon! Bob and Lynette Morus, owners of Phelps Creek Vineyards joined us to share a little about their wine and that of seven other tasting rooms you can experience in Downtown Hood River. Whatever style of wine your family enjoys, from light whites to bold reds, they can be found in the heart of Hood River.
HOOD RIVER, OR
KATU.com

Salt & Straw considers moving headquarters due to SE Portland crime

Salt & Straw’s co-founder said the iconic Portland ice cream maker is considering moving its headquarters out of Portland, citing safety concerns in the city. Twice in the past week Salt & Straw has had to shut down its manufacturing building on Southeast 3rd Avenue, which they call the “central kitchen,” due to crime.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast

This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
OREGON STATE
KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman sitting on tracks struck and killed by Amtrak train

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday evening. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey DR NE shortly after 6:00 p.m., on the call of a person hit by an Amtrak passenger train traveling through the city. The...
SALEM, OR

