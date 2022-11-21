Read full article on original website
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
Channel 6000
Good luck finding your turkey in the Oregon fog
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gobble gobble — time to eat your pea soup. That’s what we’re serving up for weather on Thanksgiving morning. Foggy conditions are expected just outside of Portland Thursday morning. An easterly wind keeps most of that fog away from PDX and the western gorge. Elsewhere, fog will dominate most of the morning hours. Temperatures out the door will be in the upper 30s, just slightly below normal for Portland.
KATU.com
Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
Channel 6000
Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
KATU.com
Mt. Hood Skibowl opening Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ski resorts were hopeful for a Thanksgiving opening, but mother nature wasn’t quite ready for that, however, snow lovers can still head to the mountain for some fun. Mt. Hood Skibowl has announced that they will open Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing. Mt. Hood...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Traffic Begins Now; Klamath County Sheriff’s Dept Says Watch Out for Phone Scams
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Leaf Day is returning, some cars may get towed unless moved
Leaf Day has come again and the Portland Bureau of Transportation is warning people to move their cars or they might be towed.
yachatsnews.com
Will there be crab for Christmas? Oregon’s commercial Dungeness season delayed until at least Dec. 16
A year ago, Taunette Dixon, along with the rest of Oregon’s $60 million commercial Dungeness crabbing industry, was dining on a diet of decidedly good news. Negotiated prices between boat owners and processors opened about $2 per pound higher than most years, all but guaranteeing profits in the lucrative first two months of a normal year.
KATU.com
King Tides return to Oregon Coast; officials urge caution among beauty of big waves
PORTLAND, Ore. — A heads up if you’re headed to the Oregon and SW Washington Coast this holiday weekend. King Tides are forecast for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. King Tides are the highest winter tides that occur each year. IF YOU GO | Share your photos and video...
KATU.com
Wine Tasting in Hood River for the Holidays!
Looking for something fun to do this holiday season? Why not head to Hood River to enjoy great shopping, good food and some of the best wine in Oregon! Bob and Lynette Morus, owners of Phelps Creek Vineyards joined us to share a little about their wine and that of seven other tasting rooms you can experience in Downtown Hood River. Whatever style of wine your family enjoys, from light whites to bold reds, they can be found in the heart of Hood River.
Salt & Straw could be moving out of Portland…for their own safety
A Rose City staple could soon be packing up and leaving the city, with the continued crime and drug crisis to blame.
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Oregon Officials Issue New Alert
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority put out an alert late on Wednesday, Nov. 23, urging people to take extra...
KATU.com
Salt & Straw considers moving headquarters due to SE Portland crime
Salt & Straw’s co-founder said the iconic Portland ice cream maker is considering moving its headquarters out of Portland, citing safety concerns in the city. Twice in the past week Salt & Straw has had to shut down its manufacturing building on Southeast 3rd Avenue, which they call the “central kitchen,” due to crime.
KATU.com
Washington County lifts 'High-Fire Burn Ban,' officials say weather conditions improved
PORTLAND, Ore. — The High-Fire Burn Ban has been lifted for Washington County. Last weekend, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue along with the other fire agencies in Washington County re-enacted the ban. PAST COVERAGE | Washington County fire agencies re-enact burn ban during 'High Fire Danger'. Several fires broke...
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
opb.org
King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast
This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
kptv.com
Motorcycle crashes into back windshield of car
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle crashed through the back windshield of a car Thursday afternoon in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police responded to the crash on Southeast 24th Avenue just after 1 p.m. The motorcyclist was conscious and breathing but there is no update on their condition.
KATU.com
Woman sitting on tracks struck and killed by Amtrak train
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday evening. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey DR NE shortly after 6:00 p.m., on the call of a person hit by an Amtrak passenger train traveling through the city. The...
