Buncombe County nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards

2022 EcoForesters’ award winners announced for excellence in forest stewardship and education
(Asheville, NC)—EcoForesters’ Annual Awards, celebrating achievement in ecological forestry, were announced on November 17th, at their Annual Event held at The Wedge Foundation. This year’s awards highlighted important issues that face our region’s forests and the great people that are making a difference in forestry. The...
Xpress surveys WNC’s independent voters
Buncombe County’s biggest voting bloc elected exactly two of its own in this year’s midterm elections. Sara Nichols earned a seat on the county’s Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors, while Mason Blake was chosen for the Montreat Board of Commissioners. Those two officials-elect are...
Local dementia groups help individuals, caregivers
In 2004, Joyce Robinson and her siblings watched as their mother was diagnosed with dementia. “We struggled with it because we had never seen this before,” Joyce recalls. “We saw the effect it took on the family.” They cared for their mother until she died in 2012.
Museum of the Cherokee Indian offers free admission for Tribal Museums Day, Dec. 3
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Museum of the Cherokee Indian in Cherokee, NC will join tribal museums and cultural centers across Indian Country in the very first Tribal Museums Day, organized by the Association on American Indian Affairs. Visitors are invited to enjoy free admission to the Museum during its regular hours of 9am-5pm and support Native artists this holiday season in the Museum Store.
Free admission for Tribal Museums Day at MCI
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, the Museum of the Cherokee Indian in Cherokee, NC will join tribal museums and cultural centers across Indian Country in the very first Tribal Museums Day, organized by the Association on American Indian Affairs. Visitors are invited to enjoy free admission to the Museum during its regular hours of 9am-5pm and support Native artists this holiday season in the Museum Store.
Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome
Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
Mountain BizWorks now accepting applications for ScaleUp 2023
Applications are now open for Mountain BizWorks’ 12th ScaleUp cohort. Designed for established local businesses with strong growth potential, interested companies should apply for ScaleUp by February 12, 2023. Cohort members will progress through the program opportunities together, including a kick-off event, eight core concept sessions, and 10 hours of one-on-one technical assistance and mentoring to support the implementation of a strategic growth plan, culminating in a live pitch showcase event at Mountain Raise (optional).
Four of a Kind: Chelsey Lee Gaddy on local theater
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
ABCCM kicks off the season with 2022 Christmas Angel Shop and 36th Annual Return to Bethlehem interactive Christmas experience
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – ABCCM kicks off the Christmas season with the 2022 Christmas Angel Shop (a children’s toy drive) event and the local Christmas favorite, Return to Bethlehem, an interactive journey to the birthplace of Jesus. 2022 Christmas Angel Shop. ABCCM officially opens the 2022 Christmas Angel Shop...
Isis Restaurant & Music Hall owners seeking new management
Ten years have passed since we opened Isis Restaurant and Music. What a great 10 years it has been. We have been blessed by many great staff members, wonderful patrons and friends, and of course the incredible musicians that have graced our stages. We truly enjoyed our time as Isis, it has been a great experience. We learned and grew together as a family with all of you right there with us.
Efforts to restore the Oconaluftee River advances
A regionally and nationally significant river restoration project is moving forward on the Oconaluftee River, where a coalition of federal, state, tribal, nonprofit and private partners is working together to remove the Ela Dam in Whittier, North Carolina. The most recent action is the signing between Mainspring Conservation Trust and...
Four of a Kind: Joshua Overbay on the film scene in WNC
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Code Purple extended to include Nov. 23
Press release from Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition:. Based on weather forecasts for the area The Asheville Buncombe Homeless Coalition is extending Code Purple to include Nov 23, temperatures appear to rise into the 40’s for rest of week. ART Transportation protocols remain in effect through this time period. Men’s...
Best Medicine with Morgan Bost: Comedians offer ways to survive Thanksgiving with your family
Welcome back to “Best Medicine!” Xpress’ new(ish) monthly comedy column and your holiday endurance guide (remember it’s a marathon, not a sprint). If you’re reading this, it means you’ve successfully survived the season thus far. Yes, I realize it’s still early. Nevertheless, preparation is key.
Across WNC, high school football is king
Tears flowed freely under the lights of C.E. Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville the evening of Oct. 14. The Tuscola High Mountaineers had just earned a thrilling double-overtime victory over the Pisgah Bears, breaking a nine-game losing streak in the so-called Haywood County Championship Game. Players, parents and cheerleaders — even...
What’s new in food: Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian rolls out new lunch food truck
For years, says Eric Scheffer, owner of Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian, regulars have asked him about expanding the restaurant’s hours to include lunch. Now, in collaboration with sister company Cielo Catering’s food truck, fans will have the opportunity to grab a midday bite. Vinnie’s lunch, which launched Nov....
Montford Avenue bridge repairs start Monday Night
ASHEVILLE – The ramifications of a truck crash in January will be felt this winter. Construction is slated to start Monday to repair parts of a bridge on Montford Avenue over Interstate 240 West damaged by the lift arm of a truck passing underneath. A contractor for the N.C....
