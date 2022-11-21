Tips for safe driving this winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With holiday travel underway this week it’s important to remember some tips when it comes to winter driving.

While weather for western Massachusetts looks good for much of the week, especially for holiday travel on Tuesday and Wednesday, other areas of the country might be seeing some winter weather.

Some tips to keep you safe on the roads include, checking your tires. Make sure you have adequate tread on the tires and check your air pressure. Remove ice and snow from your car such as from the car windows, mirrors, roof and headlights.

Lastly, in the case you lose control from sliding on snow or ice, avoid accelerating and braking too hard. If you start to skid, slowly lift off the accelerator and turn into the direction of the skid to regain control.

