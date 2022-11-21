Read full article on original website
Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment
In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Argentina's Loss to Saudi Arabia is the Biggest World Cup Upset of All Time
Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina will be talked about for decades.
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
NBC Sports
Brazil Coach Defends Players Dancing After World Cup Goals: ‘Like We Respect the Arab Culture, Please Respect Ours'
Brazil coach Tite pleaded for “respect” if his players celebrate goals at the World Cup by dancing. Forward Raphinha revealed earlier this week that the team has prepared dances “up to the 10th goal” ahead of Brazil’s debut against Serbia on Thursday. Fellow forward Vinícius...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament set to kick off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
BBC
World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife
An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
Watch: Guillermo Ochoa Saves Robert Lewandowski Penalty, Mexico v Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Guillermo Ochoa has done it again, you can watch his penalty save for Mexico v Poland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 here.
Saudi Arabia declares public holiday to mark World Cup win over Argentina
Region rejoices as Saudi team ‘writes history’ against South American powerhouse in group stage
Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard insists he didn’t take the national team role for the money even though the money is "very good"
The Frenchman has won two Africa Cup of Nations in his career with Zambia and Ivory Coast, and has similar ambitions with Saudi Arabia
Qatar vs Senegal prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Can Qatar and Senegal bounce back from opening losses at the 2022 World Cup? Each of the two Group A sides will hope to do so at the other’s expense here.Hosts Qatar began their campaign with a poor performance and 2-0 defeat by Ecuador, before Senegal battled hard but ultimately fell 2-0 to Netherlands.The African champions, without the injured Sadio Mane, will still fancy their chances in this one, however.After Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands play Ecuador in Friday’s other Group A game.Here’s all you need to know.When is it?Qatar vs Senegal is scheduled to kick off at 1pm GMT...
ABC News
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
NBC Sports
Japan Shocks Germany, Internet With Surprise FIFA World Cup Win
The Samurai Blue have done the unthinkable. During the Group E clash against Germany on Wednesday, Japan completed a comeback win that set social media on fire. Despite the DFB team closing out the first half up 1-0, it didn’t stop Japan from coming out in the second half firing on all cylinders. Japan scored two quick goals to take the 2-1 lead.
What TV channel is England vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
England know a second straight victory at the World Cup will see them qualified from Group B, following their clinical showing in the win over Iran.Opponents this time are United States, who themselves drew with Wales - though Gregg Berhalter’s side will no doubt be ruing the fact they were so dominant in that game early on and failed to make their superiority count sufficiently to take all three points.USA know that although a defeat would make matters difficult, they still have Iran to face in their final game - seemingly the weakest of the quartet, with four points...
Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup's surprise stars
The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira. The 1998 tournament in France had Ricky Martin.For many fans, the unofficial soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar is fast becoming the incessant chanting of street marshals, better knows as Last Mile Marshals.Seated all over Doha on high chairs more commonly used by lifeguards at swimming pools, these migrant workers have become a staple of the Middle East's first World Cup. They point visitors flooding into this Arabian Peninsula nation in the right direction on their search for public transportation. It's an important crowd control measure as some 1.2...
NBC Sports
Mexico Fans Pack in at Stadium 974, Propel Strong First Half Effort
You can’t understate the impact of the Mexican fan base. Playing over 8,000 miles away from home, fans of the top-ranked North American country showed up in droves, with commentators even comparing it to a home match at Estadio Azteca, the famous stadium in Mexico City. The Mexican national...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
Lukaku to miss Belgium’s World Cup opener, Hazard to start
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss his nation’s World Cup opener against Canada on Wednesday night and also could be sidelined for the second match against Morocco. Lukaku, 29, hasn’t appeared in a match since Oct. 29 because of a left thigh injury and...
NBC Sports
Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup
For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal’s 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
