Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Precious Life Shelter’s “A Precious Christmas” Open House takes place December 11 , 2022
All are welcome at “A Precious Christmas”, our annual Open House on December 11, 2022 from 3:30 – 6:30pm at Precious Life Shelter, 10881 Reagan St., Los Alamitos CA 90720. Bring your kids to see Santa! There will be Holiday lights, decorations galore, refreshments, opportunity items, facility...
2022 MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022
You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos 11th annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland presented by Universal Waste Systems (UWS). The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan Street and Pine Street. The free event will feature a snow play area sponsored by UWS, Santa and Mrs. Claus, vendors, entertainment by local school performing groups and organizations, tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, sensory calming area, and a children’s fun area. Parking is free for attendees and located at the Los Alamitos Medical Center parking structure.
Annual Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes Kicks Off Holiday Celebrations in Newport Beach
Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort kicks off the holiday season in Newport Beach with the 32nd annual Lighting of the Bay that starts Friday, Nov. 25 and continues nightly through New Year’s Day. On November 25 from 4 to 9 p.m., the opening night festivities include live musical performances, stocking...
Newport Beach City Council Approves Library Lecture Hall Naming Donations
The Newport Beach Public Library Foundation has received a commitment from Elizabeth Stahr for a generous contribution to name the renovated and expanded courtyard of the Newport Beach Public Library Lecture Hall, now named Witte Hall. The courtyard will be the Stahr Courtyard and will be recognized as such with...
Capo Unified Recognizes Steve Behmerwohld for Keeping Kids Safe
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Empowered Women, Business Owners Rally to Support Each Other in Los Molinos District
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club elects 2023 Board, honors veterans, and has fun activities!
Da’Hawaii Seniors Club’s Program Co-Vice Presidents Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray planned for a variety of activities at the club’s November 10, 2022, meeting at the Cerritos Senior Center. They prepared a special turkey craft for Thanksgiving suggested by Kyle Izumihara, planned to honor Veterans and November birthday celebrants, elect new officers for 2023, arrange for the Angklung Group to perform, and have members participate with Kanikapila (singing with instruments) to complete the day’s activities.
Local Student Wins Scholarship Contest
Capistrano Lights – Mission San Juan
Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Annual Capistrano Lights Opens December 3 with New Holiday Traditions. Capistrano Lights returns to historic Mission San Juan Capistrano on select evenings from December 3 through December 30 with several new offerings. Tickets are on sale now which include all-day admission, multi-language Capistrano Lights audio tour and additional musical offerings. The holiday programming will be held nightly from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with the musical and tree lighting starting promptly at 5:05 p.m.
Musical Theatre West announces cast for final production of 2022, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Long Beach’s premier theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), is pleased to announce the cast of its final production of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. With an enchanting ensemble that boasts talent seen on Broadway, National Tours, stage and screen, the updated take on this favorite fairytale will set the scene of holiday magic for the whole family. MTW’s Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will run for three weekends on select dates from December 2 – 18, 2022. Tickets range from $20 – $120 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.
Community invited to attend December 1 opening for park honoring landmark Mendez v. Westminster case
The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, will host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the completion of a new park and monument honoring the historic Mendez v. Westminster case, which led to the desegregation of California’s public schools 75 years ago.
A man in Garden Grove was robbed of his jewelry while stopped at a red light
Yesterday, November 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM, Garden Grove Police Department officers were in the area of Shapell St./Trask Ave. when they were flag down by several citizens regarding a robbery that just occurred. During the investigation, they learned the victim was in his vehicle and stopped at a red...
2022 Seal Beach Holiday Parade street closures announced
The annual Seal Beach Holiday Parade will take place on Friday December 2, 2022, beginning at 7:00 P.M. The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade. Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic...
One Year Later: A Look at Santa Margarita Water District’s Acquisition of San Juan Capistrano’s Water Utilities
Newport Beach City Manager Update: High Fire Severity Zone, Storm Response
On Tuesday, November 15, the City Council approved the 2022 California building standards codes and California fire codes, which regulate the design and construction of structures to protect life and property. The state adopts new codes every three years, and cities are required to adopt the same codes with specific...
Pro Tour of Pickleball Comes to Tennis Club of Newport Beach November 17-20
The Professional Tour of Pickleball (PPA Tour) hosted the Takeya Showcase at the Tennis Club of Newport Beach November 17-20. The event was billed as one of the largest held in California this year, with more than 1,000 spectators expected over the four days. The Professional Pickleball Association is the...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 24, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 24, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. High temperatures are forecast to drop sharply over the weekend, with a...
Council Majority Gives MemorialCare Official Go-Ahead to Build Mixed-Use Development
OC Sheriff sees increase in retail theft arrests, recovery of property after implementing proactive enforcement efforts
Proactive enforcement efforts in response to an increase in retail theft activity has resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects responsible for stealing nearly $43,000 in property during more than 52 retail theft incidents. Since Oct. 4, OC Sheriff’s Mission Viejo Police Services (MVPS) responded to an increased number of...
PHOTOS: Fans, bands and cheerleaders show their spirit at CIF football playoffs
Northwood students root on the Timberwolves during their semifinal playoff game with Vista Del Lago. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). There was plenty of spirit in the stands and on the field during the CIF semifinal football playoffs in Orange County last weekend. The fans, the bands, the spirit squads were...
