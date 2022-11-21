ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

2022 MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022

You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos 11th annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland presented by Universal Waste Systems (UWS). The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan Street and Pine Street. The free event will feature a snow play area sponsored by UWS, Santa and Mrs. Claus, vendors, entertainment by local school performing groups and organizations, tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, sensory calming area, and a children’s fun area. Parking is free for attendees and located at the Los Alamitos Medical Center parking structure.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Capo Unified Recognizes Steve Behmerwohld for Keeping Kids Safe

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Empowered Women, Business Owners Rally to Support Each Other in Los Molinos District

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club elects 2023 Board, honors veterans, and has fun activities!

Da’Hawaii Seniors Club’s Program Co-Vice Presidents Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray planned for a variety of activities at the club’s November 10, 2022, meeting at the Cerritos Senior Center. They prepared a special turkey craft for Thanksgiving suggested by Kyle Izumihara, planned to honor Veterans and November birthday celebrants, elect new officers for 2023, arrange for the Angklung Group to perform, and have members participate with Kanikapila (singing with instruments) to complete the day’s activities.
CERRITOS, CA
Local Student Wins Scholarship Contest

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Capistrano Lights – Mission San Juan

Mission San Juan Capistrano’s Annual Capistrano Lights Opens December 3 with New Holiday Traditions. Capistrano Lights returns to historic Mission San Juan Capistrano on select evenings from December 3 through December 30 with several new offerings. Tickets are on sale now which include all-day admission, multi-language Capistrano Lights audio tour and additional musical offerings. The holiday programming will be held nightly from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with the musical and tree lighting starting promptly at 5:05 p.m.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Musical Theatre West announces cast for final production of 2022, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Long Beach’s premier theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), is pleased to announce the cast of its final production of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. With an enchanting ensemble that boasts talent seen on Broadway, National Tours, stage and screen, the updated take on this favorite fairytale will set the scene of holiday magic for the whole family. MTW’s Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will run for three weekends on select dates from December 2 – 18, 2022. Tickets range from $20 – $120 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.
LONG BEACH, CA
2022 Seal Beach Holiday Parade street closures announced

The annual Seal Beach Holiday Parade will take place on Friday December 2, 2022, beginning at 7:00 P.M. The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade. Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic...
SEAL BEACH, CA
One Year Later: A Look at Santa Margarita Water District’s Acquisition of San Juan Capistrano’s Water Utilities

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Newport Beach City Manager Update: High Fire Severity Zone, Storm Response

On Tuesday, November 15, the City Council approved the 2022 California building standards codes and California fire codes, which regulate the design and construction of structures to protect life and property. The state adopts new codes every three years, and cities are required to adopt the same codes with specific...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 24, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 24, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. High temperatures are forecast to drop sharply over the weekend, with a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Council Majority Gives MemorialCare Official Go-Ahead to Build Mixed-Use Development

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
OC Sheriff sees increase in retail theft arrests, recovery of property after implementing proactive enforcement efforts

Proactive enforcement efforts in response to an increase in retail theft activity has resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects responsible for stealing nearly $43,000 in property during more than 52 retail theft incidents. Since Oct. 4, OC Sheriff’s Mission Viejo Police Services (MVPS) responded to an increased number of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

