Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care.

Tony K Nasser is an interventional cardiologist with Providence Medical Group. He says this will improve the quality of care as well as the safety of patients.

“Many of these procedures are done not only through the femoral artery, but now also through the radial artery, and we can have better imaging quality to improve the outcome of our patients,” Nasser said.

Regional’s CEO Mark Casanova says they have been working on this project for about 6 months.

“It’s a really great day, great accomplishment. Really the accomplishment is for our patients and we’re excited to bring this new care to the community. A great day for us here at Regional,” Casanova said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.