ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Regional Hospital celebrates facility improvements

By Brandyn Benter, Molly Cummings
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Vi7e_0jIwiFHH00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local hospital is celebrating the completion of a project that’s been months in the making.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital has remodeled its catheterization laboratory. The project brings new state-of-the-art technology that officials say will provide faster, more accurate, care.

Talking turkey: What Indiana residents are searching for this Thanksgiving

Tony K Nasser is an interventional cardiologist with Providence Medical Group. He says this will improve the quality of care as well as the safety of patients.

“Many of these procedures are done not only through the femoral artery, but now also through the radial artery, and we can have better imaging quality to improve the outcome of our patients,” Nasser said.

Regional’s CEO Mark Casanova says they have been working on this project for about 6 months.

“It’s a really great day, great accomplishment. Really the accomplishment is for our patients and we’re excited to bring this new care to the community. A great day for us here at Regional,” Casanova said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Clay Co. Humane Society fundraising for expansion

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter is raising funds for a new building that will offer more space to their dogs. The Clay County Humane Society is trying to raise a total of $350,000. The shelter says it will use the funds to construct another building behind its current facility that will […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
WTHI

local "meat carving" legend retires

A local "meat carving" legend is retiring after 43 years of service. Fulgencio "Fugi" Ragudo has put his heart and soul into his career at MCL in Terre Haute. Now, after 43 years of service, he's hanging up his carving knives. News 10s Kit Hanley will have his full story this week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
247Sports

Jumbo... and what might have been

Happy Thanksgiving! To celebrate the holiday, we wanted to present an excerpt from my book, "Hoosier Beginnings: The Birth of Indiana University Athletics," available now. It makes a great gift and provides some context for the history of IU athletics. Jumbo Stiehm was a huge name in college football when he decided to leave Nebraska for IU in 1916, and his presence on the sideline could have changed the course of IU football history had he not been stricken down in the prime of his life. Re-live the what-ifs that surround the all-too-short life of Ewald "Jumbo" Stiehm.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

First responders work around the clock on holidays

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local businesses prepare to feed hundreds for Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As we near Thanksgiving, several organizations around the area are preparing hundreds of free meals for those looking for a place to enjoy a holiday dinner.  In Sullivan, Joe’s Italian Foods is preparing for its 17th year serving community members. They will be open from 10-1. Owner Nora Leone said she’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Anthem partners with non-profit to help foster kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local volunteers worked to help ensure children have the things they need when entering foster care. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield teamed up with a non-profit called Comfort Cases. They packed backpacks with new pajamas, socks, a blanket, toys and books, and hygiene items. The backpacks will be given […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo School Board President discusses superintendent search

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Dr. Rob Haworth announced his decision to retire from his role as the Vigo County Schools superintendent last week, many wondered what the next steps would be for finding the replacement. Stacy Killion, the president of the board, began searching for the answers. “The same questions the community’s having are […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Serendipity Salon hosts drive-thru toy donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Serendipity Salon is partnering with Ryves Youth Center by holding a drive-thru toy donation. On Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. people can stop by Serendipity Salon and donate toys to support the Ryves Youth Center annual Christmas Party. Carolers from the ISU Music Program and Northview […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Preparations underway for Small Business Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – This past year has been one of the most challenging years ever for small business owners. From supply chain issues to navigating record high inflation, 2022 has presented a tough test to small business owners. However, this weekend should provide some much needed relief. Small Business Saturday is a nationwide […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wevv.com

ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County

A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy