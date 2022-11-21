Shopping for an artificial Christmas tree may seem simple enough, but there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye. The sheer number of available options can be overwhelming, and considering how expensive some of these trees can be—some can go for $9,000—it’s important to make sure your money is well-spent. Finding a quality tree that lasts is not only an economical choice but also a sustainable one, especially when factoring in the environmental impact of producing plastic.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO