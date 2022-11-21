ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Powerball lottery sales generate $100M for New York

By Ben Mitchell
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3bwH_0jIwht6m00

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — While the winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed in California, ticket sales generated more than $100 million for New York public schools and retailers.

In all, $85.6 million from New York sales has been dedicated to K-12 public schools and a total of $14.7 million has been paid to retailers across the state.

“The numbers speak for themselves: The New York Lottery provides fun and entertainment for millions of responsible New Yorkers while also repeatedly smashing revenue records for public schools and supporting small businesses across the state,” said New York State Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer. “The Gaming Commission will continue to provide effective regulation and operation of the Lottery to further its mission to support our schools and retailers.”

Multiple New Yorkers won prizes during the Powerball between August and November 7:

  • Ten $1 million second-prize winners
  • One Powerplay winner of $2 million
  • 116 $50,000 winners
  • Six Powerplay winners of $100,000
  • One Powerplay winner of $150,000.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight

Albany, N.Y. (AP) — A court fight that has prevented New York from awarding marijuana dispensary licenses in some parts of the state could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop, officials warned a judge Tuesday. New York on Monday issued its first 36 licenses for dispensaries, which will become […]
MICHIGAN STATE
PIX11

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny with temps in the 50s in NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thanksgiving will be sunny and seasonable with temperatures in the 50s across the New York City area. New Yorkers will be thankful the stretch of balmy weather and temperatures in the 50s will continue into early next week. But a few showers are expected to hit the area Friday. Saturday is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Massive Student Loan News For New York State

The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

When will legal recreational marijuana sales start in New York?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Now that New York has issued the state’s first 36 cannabis dispensary licenses, the next step is the start of legal sales. Some legal marijuana sales should begin before the end of 2022, according to New York State Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander. New York legalized the recreational […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Emergency SNAP Benefits Headed to New York Households

New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive some additional assistance in the month of November. According to a press release from the office of New York Governor Hochul, SNAP benefit users will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in November as well as a supplemental allotment.
NEW YORK STATE
PIX11

NY, NJ forecast: Bright and balmy with temps in the 50s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a week of unseasonably cool temperatures, New Yorkers will see the autumn chill ease off a bit. The seasonable weather returns Tuesday with highs around 50 degrees in New York and New Jersey. It will also be sunny with a slight wind. The seasonable conditions remain through the weekend. Temperatures […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

NYC residents hold hearing on possible Con Edison increases

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — As the cold weather arrives, people take a closer look at their utility bills. Con Edison has already notified customers that higher supply prices will mean increased bills this winter. The utility also applied for a rate increase from the state of New York this year. The delivery rate increase proposals are 9.6% for electric […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschoolfreepress.com

State Senator Jessica Ramos joins picket

New York State Senator Jessica Ramos joined the picket line in front of the New School University Center in support of part-time faculty this morning. The part-time faculty have been on strike since Wednesday as they continue to collectively bargain with the university for a fairer contract. In a moment...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Two political groups proud of Ryan race

Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Lynx has new home after Long Island capture

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — A lynx has a new home, months after rescuers captured it on Long Island. The lynx was spotted roaming around Long Island back in late July. Now it will live at the Holtsville Wildlife and Ecology Center. An existing cage there was rebuilt into a mountainous terrain for the lynx. The […]
HOLTSVILLE, NY
PIX11

PIX11

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy