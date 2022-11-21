Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Comstock Park boat dealership to host grand opening
A new boat dealership is looking to take advantage of the thriving outdoor economy in Michigan. National boat dealer chain Tommy’s Boats plans to open a new location in Comstock Park next week. The new location will host a ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the 16,000-square-foot building, 247 Morrissey Drive NE.
Fox17
Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving
SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
103.3 WKFR
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
PD: 2 injured in southeast Grand Rapids shooting
Police say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
WZZM 13
'It was life changing for him': Beagle rescued in Michigan sheds 40 pounds since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — This past summer, a beagle rescued in West Michigan weighed nearly 100 pounds when he was taken to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon. He is making major progress in getting healthy. In September, Winston had lost 20 pounds since being rescued. Weighing in this...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek reschedules 2022 Christmas Parade after strong winter storm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Christmas parade is back on. Coordinators announced Wednesday that they've rescheduled their Christmas parade for Saturday, Dec. 10. Kalamazoo parade: Maple Hill Holiday Parade kicks off Saturday in Kalamazoo. The parade was originally planned for Saturday, Nov. 19, but when a strong winter...
The city of Grand Haven says taking WGHN off of 92.1 was nothing personal.
Grand Haven's local radio station of 67 years is no longer broadcasting on 92.1. The station says they'll be up and running again as soon as possible.
WATCH: Video Footage Of 20 Car Pileup On US-131
The scariest part of being in a white out is not being able to see what the cars around you are doing. The 20-Car Pile Up Shut Down US-131 Near Kalamazoo On Friday. The cars began sliding around near the D Avenue exit southbound on US 131 just north of Kalamazoo on Friday afternoon. The pile up appears near the end of the video as the vehicle from which the footage was taken from attempts to get around the outside of the mess, which was already well under way.
whtc.com
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side
LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
Fox17
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
Expert: Gas prices to drop below $3 in West Michigan
Gas prices continue to drop in West Michigan, with one station in Sparta dropping to $2.99 a gallon.
It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas! Tree Lighting Downtown Grand Rapids is Next Friday
Downtown Grand Rapids is getting ready to ring in the holidays!. When is the Annual Tree Lighting Downtown Grand Rapids?. Each year, a huge Christmas tree goes up near Rosa Parks Circle downtown Grand Rapids. Earlier this week a 40-foot Concolor Fir arrived in downtown Grand Rapids from Dutchman Tree...
Fox17
Thieves take nearly $10K from Muskegon animal shelter
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is out thousands after falling victim to fraud last week. According to their original post on social media, someone altered a check intended for a bill payment — upping the amount from $80 to $9,980. The jump made it through fraud...
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever
There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks.
Flames rekindle at business near Hudsonville after early morning fire
Firefighters were called to a business near Hudsonville Thursday morning after a truck caught fire inside a garage.
Fox17
GR project filing details planned apartment complex in Creston Heights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new Grand Rapids apartment complex is in the planning stages off Plainfield Avenue. If approved, Hillcrest Apartments would be located on 220 Quimby St in the Creston Heights neighborhood, according to the project filing. We’re told the complex would be four stories tall and...
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
