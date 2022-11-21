ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gahanna, OH

Gahanna’s Creekside project could be ‘transformative’ for the city, Mayor Laurie Jadwin says

By John Bush | COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xowRf_0jIwhbSw00

GAHANNA, Ohio ( COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST ) — The long-awaited redevelopment of a portion of Gahanna’s Creekside District is starting to take shape, as the city’s community improvement corporation is set to acquire more than 4 acres to support a mixed-use project officials say could be “transformative.”

On Friday, Columbus Business First was the first to report on the CIC’s impending purchase of seven parcels on North Mill and North High streets in the Creekside District, located in downtown Gahanna. The sale of most of these properties is expected to close by the end of the year, and another purchase will close by mid-2023.

Ohio Sheetz $1.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

After the properties are officially acquired, the CIC will identify a local development partner that will work with the city on a final design and land use plan. Although the plan has yet to be developed, the city has expressed interest in creating a large mixed-use development featuring retail, restaurant, experiential and hospitality businesses, as well as housing.

For more on this story, including renderings, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Meals on wheels

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd. What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste. What to do with the Thanksgiving meal...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Franklin County Auditor Issues $5 Million Refund

Local schools, libraries and municipalities are getting a cash refund from the Franklin County Auditor, according to a release issued this morning announcing the rebate. The funds were originally collected to pay for real estate reappraisals and updates but were not fully utilized. “Due to the ongoing commitment to being...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport schools take steps to improve safety

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – In response to a string of safety incidents including a loaded gun on school grounds and a fight involving dozens of students, the Groveport Madison School District hosted a safety meeting Tuesday. At that meeting, school board members were joined by high school administrators to discuss ways to get a better […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Groveport schools to hold safety meeting

Loaded guns being brought to school and a fight involving dozens of students are just some of the incidents Groveport Madison School District will address during a special safety meeting Tuesday evening. Groveport schools to hold safety meeting. Loaded guns being brought to school and a fight involving dozens of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus, your water bills are going up in 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus City Council approved raising three utility bills for residents in its Monday meeting. The new ordinances — 3036-2022, 3037-2022 and 3038-2022 — amend the city code and target the city’s water, sanitary sewer and stormwater utilities. Respectively, they increase rates by 5%, 4% and 2% according. The legislation’s record […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Johnson Announces Significant Funding for Pickaway, Ross Counties

COLUMBUS— Yesterday the Ohio State Controlling Board approved over $48 million for various projects in Pickaway and Ross Counties. In Pickaway County, the Deer Creek Lodge and Conference Center was awarded $550,100 to replace the Cooling Tower and ensure the new one is up to code. Also in Pickaway County, the Pickaway Correctional Institution will receive $96,000 to purchase liquid oxygen at their Frazier Health Center.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today 1123 shootings

Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner …. Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Care packages sought by Genoa PD

GALENA — The Genoa Township Police Department is requesting care packages for two of its members who are stationed overseas for the holidays. Police Chief Steve Gammill said in an email and via social media, “For the better part of the next year they will be at a base in the Middle East far away from their families.” The two are deployed with their Ohio Army National Guard unit.
GALENA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy