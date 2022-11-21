ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Norristown Times Herald

Operation Holiday 2022 expands how far gifts will go

Operation Holiday was started in 1991 at The Mercury in Pottstown to help families going through tough times provide something for their children during the holidays. The mission of the program is to make sure there is food on the table and gifts under the tree when Christmas morning comes.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Freedom from Hunger Food Drive surpasses goal again

KING OF PRUSSIA — The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board has once again surpassed the goal set for its eighth annual Freedom from Hunger Food Drive. The drive, which ran through the month of October, raised the monetary equivalent of 45,000 pounds of food — surpassing its original goal of 40,000 pounds of food.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Amid spending costs, Gale objects to COVID-19 contract renewal

NORRISTOWN — A nearly $40,000 contract renewal for COVID-19 education and outreach services brought about some discussion during last week’s Montgomery County Commissioners meeting. The package of contract items arranged through the county Office of Health and Human Services passed in a 2-1 roll call vote, with Commissioner...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

