Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Sunday night, I sat on the couch, a cocktail […] The post For Kansas City area fans, sports wins feel inevitable. Let’s appreciate them. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 26 MINUTES AGO