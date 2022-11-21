This remarkable project by NADAA is the product of sustained dialogue and collaboration with the greater community in Boston. Considering countless layouts through a series of iterations, the public were invited to use their imaginations. Some of the fruits of this collaboration include: the tri-axial layout of adults, teens, and children; the visual communication between all sections of the library; and the transparency between the library and the street.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO