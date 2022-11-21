Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Artwork brightens Circuit Ave.
As a good number of Island businesses batten down the hatches in preparation for the winter season, efforts are underway in Oak Bluffs to enhance the aesthetics of Circuit Ave and surrounding area by displaying Island made artwork in store windows. Rather than seasonally closed establishments being shuttered by old...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Budget cuts prompt OBA to fundraise for Christmas
Members of the Oak Bluffs Business Association (OBA) have created a fundraising campaign in order to cover the costs of erecting the Sunset Lake Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season. Due to budget constraints, the town had decided to opt out of decorating the town as it has in...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown Council on Aging: December 2022
The Anchors, 10 Daggett St. Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register in advance by calling 508-627-4368. Dec. 2: 12 pm – Lunch and Lecture with Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. Come and learn more about this...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown approves ownership transfers, holiday road race
At its Monday meeting, the Edgartown select board officially approved the transfer of a liquor license for Rockfish restaurant from manager William Coogan of Two Brothers and a Sister Inc. to Michael Santoro and Jennifer Toppin, of Santoro Hospitality IV Inc. Santoro, who owns a handful of other Island restaurants,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: December 2022
Rose M. Cogliano, administrator 508-693-4509, ext. 3. Kristine Kokoszka, outreach coordinator 508-693-4509, ext. 4. 9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller. Zoom: bit.ly/OBExercise. Thursday. 9 am, Zoom exercise with Bill White. Zoom: bit.ly/OBExerciseWhite. Friday. 9 am, Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Eversource to hold Middle Road info session
Eversource will hold an information session on Monday, Nov. 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at Chilmark Town Hall. The session will cover upgrades to the electric lines on Middle Road. “This project will create redundancy in the system, and will improve reliability to 2,300 customers in the up-Island towns,”...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs scalloping limit decision delayed
Oak Bluffs scallopers will need to wait a bit longer before knowing how much shellfish they can gather next year. During an October Oak Bluffs select board meeting, there was contention about a decision to decrease the scallop fishing limit from three bushels for commercial shellfishermen and one for recreational shellfishermen to two bushel for commercial shellfishermen and a half-bushel for recreational shellfishermen. The board heard scallop recommendations from Oak Bluffs Shellfish Constable Donovan McElligatt during the Tuesday evening hybrid meeting, which will influence the board’s decision.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Homeless shelter discussion postponed
The discussion on whether to allow Harbor Homes to use the Martha’s Vineyard Community Service’s campus for its overnight homeless shelter has been postponed. Originally scheduled to be held during the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7 pm, the meeting was moved to Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 pm. The meeting agenda and Zoom link can be found at https://bit.ly/3UZEfAK.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Pull that plug
Winter is coming, and fuel prices are expected to rise during the colder months. Representatives of Cape Light Compact shared with The Times what led to these conditions, and how Islanders can prepare for the upcoming season. Cape Light Compact also shared its information during a West Tisbury select board...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs Police close investigation into vandalism
The Oak Bluffs Police Department has discontinued its investigation into the alleged vandalism of town shellfish department equipment, after failing to come up with adequate leads. According to town police reports, on Oct. 20, newly appointed Oak Bluffs Shellfish Constable Donovan McElligatt notified law enforcement of alleged tampering with a...
Martha's Vineyard Times
SHINE Newsletter
508-375-6762 | wiliam.redmond@barnstablecounty.org. Barnstable County, Dept. of Human Services | 3195 Main St. | P.O. Box 427 | Barnstable, MA 02630. This law, which was passed in August, will cap all insulins in 2023 at $35 a month that are covered by your Part D or Medicare Advantage plan. The cap applies over all phases, including in the gap. It also applies to the plan’s preferred pharmacies and standard pharmacies. Some plans have already slated co-pays below $35 a month. If you use a traditional insulin pump, it is durable medical equipment that falls under Medicare Part B. The insulin to supply the pump also falls under Part B. Medicare Part B will not be updated for insulin savings until July 1, 2023, and neither will supplement plans/Medigaps. Drug plans had to submit their cost data and formularies, which determine whether a medication is covered and at what tier, to Medicare in April. Drug plans can only change their formularies during the year with Medicare approval. Because the law was passed after the plans’ submission deadline, Medicare may allow special enrollment periods if coverage of the insulins drops due to the change in law and/or the plan finder reflects old information. The law will be good in the long run, but there may be teething pain in the short run. If the cost of filling your insulin prescription proves different than expected in 2023, and is more than $35 a month, you may want to meet with a SHINE counselor during 2023.
