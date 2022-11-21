Read full article on original website
Check out these upcoming tree lightings in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- As it gets closer to December, there are a few cities in Washtenaw County that are preparing to kickstart the holiday season with annual tree lightings. During these celebrations cities sometimes sip on warm drinks, sing some Christmas carols or get a surprise visit from Santa...
Saline adds another location to the city’s list of upcoming marijuana dispensaries
SALINE, MI – Another marijuana dispensary has plans to come to Saline following City Council’s Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. During this meeting, city council members approved with conditions two special land uses for adult use marijuana retailers and one special land use for a medical marijuana provisioning center. These special land uses are for 813 W. Michigan Ave. and 660 E. Michigan Ave.
Washtenaw County needy offered free Thanksgiving meals
Thanksgiving meals are being offered Thursday across Washtenaw County for those who are alone or in need of a warm meal. And the latest data shows the numbers in need may be growing this year. Among those offering Thanksgiving Day free meals without registration are the Original Cottage Inn on...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
MichMash: Dearborn school board bans two books
The school board for Dearborn Public Schools has banned two books, weeks after the controversy over LGBTQ- themed works started. Cheyna Roth talks with Bridge Michigan’s Isabel Lohman about the school board meeting that went from 600 participants last month, down to 60. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts,...
Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti experiencing higher holiday demand for food assistance
Officials at the Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti say they’re seeing an increase in families seeking assistance this year for Thanksgiving. The local nonprofit distributes food and provides other basic assistance to families in need across the community. In addition to their other services, the organization distributes turkeys and other groceries around Thanksgiving, so those in need can still enjoy a holiday meal.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to a water main break. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift told families about the closure in an email early Monday morning. "Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus overnight, Pioneer High School will be closed for classes on Monday, November 21st," said Swift.All before and after-school activities are also canceled. There is no additional information on whether classes will resume on Tuesday.
‘It’s true and it’s forever’: Michigan courts celebrate Adoption Day
Courts across the state hosted events Tuesday to unite foster children with families in celebration of Adoption Day.
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
Ann Arbor aims to attract more development by making it easier for builders
ANN ARBOR, MI — Building in Ann Arbor can be difficult and expensive with the city’s many requirements and layers of review and approval for projects, various real estate developers have complained over the years. John Bogdasarian, president and CEO of the Promanas Group, has said he had...
Martin Bandyke, Ann Arbor’s ‘morning mayor,’ to retire after 40 years in radio
ANN ARBOR, MI - When Martin Bandyke made the decision to move on from his role as music director of Detroit’s non-commercial NPR station WDET-FM to take the job as morning drive host for Ann Arbor’s 107one in 2006, he soon learned there was more to being a radio host than turning listeners on to exciting or groundbreaking music.
Dearborn auctioning vehicles, government surplus, police seizure items at auction, Dec. 5
DEARBORN — The city of Dearborn will be holding a public auction on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Public Works and Facilities yard, located at 2650 Greenfield Road, the city said in a release. Items up for bid will include more than 60 vehicles, government surplus,...
Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans
Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
Ypsilanti Township Burger King temporarily closed after grease fire
YPSILANTI, MI -- Crews were called to a fast food restaurant in Ypsilanti Township Monday for a fire. The Burger King at 1073 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Township, caught fire around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a grease fire in the vent system, according to Ypsilanti Township Fire Marshal Steve Wallgren.
Catholic school opening in Saline is region’s first in 20 years
SALINE, MI - A new Catholic school is coming to Saline next fall, becoming the region’s first Catholic parish school in 20 years. St. Andrew Catholic School is enrolling for the 2023-24 school year for children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, with plans to operate out of a parish built during a 2011 addition to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, 910 Austin Dr.
Crime Stoppers still offering reward for information about missing Ann Arbor teen
ANN ARBOR – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering up to $2,500 for tips that help located Ann Arbor teen Samyah Setin Nundley. Nundley, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run. She reportedly left a note talking about self-harm and was considered an endangered runaway.
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
City plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
