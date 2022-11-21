ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

MLive

Saline adds another location to the city’s list of upcoming marijuana dispensaries

SALINE, MI – Another marijuana dispensary has plans to come to Saline following City Council’s Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. During this meeting, city council members approved with conditions two special land uses for adult use marijuana retailers and one special land use for a medical marijuana provisioning center. These special land uses are for 813 W. Michigan Ave. and 660 E. Michigan Ave.
SALINE, MI
wemu.org

Washtenaw County needy offered free Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving meals are being offered Thursday across Washtenaw County for those who are alone or in need of a warm meal. And the latest data shows the numbers in need may be growing this year. Among those offering Thanksgiving Day free meals without registration are the Original Cottage Inn on...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

MichMash: Dearborn school board bans two books

The school board for Dearborn Public Schools has banned two books, weeks after the controversy over LGBTQ- themed works started. Cheyna Roth talks with Bridge Michigan’s Isabel Lohman about the school board meeting that went from 600 participants last month, down to 60. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts,...
DEARBORN, MI
wemu.org

Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti experiencing higher holiday demand for food assistance

Officials at the Hope Clinic in Ypsilanti say they’re seeing an increase in families seeking assistance this year for Thanksgiving. The local nonprofit distributes food and provides other basic assistance to families in need across the community. In addition to their other services, the organization distributes turkeys and other groceries around Thanksgiving, so those in need can still enjoy a holiday meal.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to a water main break. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift told families about the closure in an email early Monday morning. "Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus overnight, Pioneer High School will be closed for classes on Monday, November 21st," said Swift.All before and after-school activities are also canceled. There is no additional information on whether classes will resume on Tuesday. 
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Canton Township knows it doesn't need another Wendy's. It has other plans

Canton Township is known for its retail corridors. Punctuating the township's flex on Ford Road is its claim to being home to the state’s only Ikea. But as brick-and-mortar shopping weathers the relentless growth of e-commerce, the township aims to diversify its business community. How? By developing a technology hub with a focus along Michigan Avenue.
CANTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Catholic school opening in Saline is region’s first in 20 years

SALINE, MI - A new Catholic school is coming to Saline next fall, becoming the region’s first Catholic parish school in 20 years. St. Andrew Catholic School is enrolling for the 2023-24 school year for children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, with plans to operate out of a parish built during a 2011 addition to St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline, 910 Austin Dr.
SALINE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crime Stoppers still offering reward for information about missing Ann Arbor teen

ANN ARBOR – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is still offering up to $2,500 for tips that help located Ann Arbor teen Samyah Setin Nundley. Nundley, 14, has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19, when she was last seen leaving her home on Pheasant Run. She reportedly left a note talking about self-harm and was considered an endangered runaway.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOL 11

Family's wheelchair van stolen in Detroit

NORTHWOOD, Ohio — Northwood native Alivianna Gallup and her family were at a concert Friday night at the Fillmore Detroit. But when they left the concert later that evening, their wheelchair van was gone. "It essentially is my life at this point, because I can't do anything without it,"...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
