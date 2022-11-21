Books in Oklahoma faculties could also be topic to ban and oldsters are taking motion. “If we want to be the change that we want to see in our children’s lives then that first requires us as parents to take action,” mentioned Danielle Johnson, mdifferent of a special education baby. “That action is exposing your kids to different cultures, letting them watch the news with you, and simply telling them the truth about history.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO