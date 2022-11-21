now they trying to say the public is wanting justice because he is the governors son. Thats bull. we don't care who dad is, he still should be treated just like we would be if it was use doing the crime. so it's the attorneys that r using that to protect him, not us.
Glad that wasn’t me, or 99% of anyone else in the State. We’d still be in jail. And kept it covered up. Stitt didn’t wait long to begin to embarrass all of us again. Oh well, I didn’t vote for the hillbilly.
The only reason why it's coming out now, because the midterm elections are over, if this would've came out during the election, do you honestly think Stitt would have won, Especially with his son and his friends only getting a slap on the wrist? Like everyone said, if it were any other person, they would've been spitting gravel out of their mouth.
