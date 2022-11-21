Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the yearJennifer GeerChicago, IL
$500 Stimulus Check For Residents: Deadline Approaching FastC. HeslopChicago, IL
'Blackout Wednesday' 2022: Here's where to get discounted rides on 'Drinksgiving'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Tye Cooper’s ‘This Part of My Life is Called…’ Turns Heads
With the release of his most recent album, “This Part Of My Life Is Called…” rising star Tye Cooper continues on his path to becoming a musical legend. Cooper’s most recent record, which was released through his label, Silent Reminder Entertainment, is gradually making its way into the discussion for album of the year. New York native Benny The Butcher contributed a verse to the seven-song project on the collective track “Golden Globes,” which was released on November 11th, 2022, and is already becoming a hit track in the entertainment industry.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
thehypemagazine.com
DJ DEZ 804 Keeps Dropping Hits
DJ DEZ 804 , born Desmond Chapman, is an American hip-hop artist from Richmond, VA. He describes his sound as, “himself”, effortlessly putting together smooth tunes mixed with his creativity. The rapper first began his journey in the music industry at the age of 17 as a DJ and quickly became the hottest DJ out of Richmond for the next 8 years. After getting bored by his DJ career, he decided to tap into the artist side instead. He often references his style to other well-known Southern acts such as Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Fat Trel, and Lil Phat. After releasing his hit single, “Heater” produced by Dirty Sosa, his momentum grew quickly in Richmond, VA which helped further his goal of being the first artist to make it out of Richmond, VA!
The 25 Best New Christmas Songs of 2022, From Backstreet Boys to Phoebe Bridgers
Listen up, all you purists who refuse to hear a note of Christmas music until after Thanksgiving: Your time is up. With Turkey Day now firmly in the rearview, it’s time to crank up the Mariah Carey, the Nat King Cole, and even the Ariana Grande (long live Christmas & Chill) as we usher in the most wonderful time of the year.But if you feel like your holiday playlist is starting to get stale, I bring you good tidings of comfort and joy: There’s a slew of new Christmas music out this year. Whether you’re hankering for some festive, upbeat...
‘White Noise’ Has the Most Joyous Dance Sequence of the Season
Noah Baumbach’s latest film, an adaption of Don DeLillo’s 1985 apocalyptic novel White Noise, has received mixed reactions from critics since its August premiere at Venice Film Festival. The black comedy, which debuts in select theaters today and on Netflix Dec. 30, is hardly the talky, mundane dramedy you’d expect from the 53-year-old auteur; instead, it’s more of a talky, satirical movie reminiscent of Steven Spielberg’s work. It's a great transitional film from the intense Marriage Story to next year’s live-action Barbie, which Baumbach co-wrote with his partner Greta Gerwig.Whatever White Noise’s prospects are this awards season, it seems like...
thehypemagazine.com
Fvded Announces the Release of His New Single ‘Fvded Flow’
Fvded makes a new comeback with the release of his new single, “Fvded Flow”. Malawian Hip-Hop artist, Fvded is back on his grind again announcing the release of his fresh new single titled, “Fvded Flow”. Breaking his mid-silence, this comes forth as the artist’s third official...
thehypemagazine.com
Interviewing South African Music Legend, Kelly Khumalo
Kelly Khumalo is one of Africa’s foremost musicians. She rose to prominence nearly 2 decades ago. Over the years, Kelly has managed to receive numerous major awards as a musician. She has also sold out countless arenas with her LIVE performances. The songstress is also a globally acclaimed TV personality. Kelly has had many TV appearances, most notably headlining her own vastly successful reality series, “Life With Kelly Khumalo” as well as being a judge on “Idols SA” and “Clash of The Choirs”. In addition to her prowess as a public figure, Kelly is also an established entrepreneur. She is the proprietor of several successful business ventures such as the skin care brand known as “Skin By Kelly Khumalo” and her own gin label, “Controversy Gin”. Kelly also has a relatively strong presence on social media, having in excess of 2.5 million followers on her personal Instagram page. The songstress alomg with her companies can be found on any social media platform. The Hype Magazine’s Life & Style correspondent, Charles Myambo (CM) had an interview with Kelly Khumalo (KK). Below are some excerpts from the interview.
24 Beloved Comedy Movies And TV Shows That People Simply Don't Find Funny
"It makes me want to sandpaper my eyes and pour molten lava into my ears."
Comments / 0