Read full article on original website
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Ki Storii delivers fresh new banger “Shawty Lo”
Ki Storii has shared a brand new single called “Shawty Lo”, featuring Cheek the Profit. The latest from the Bronx artist, “Shawty Lo” makes for a vivid, catchy cut that incorporates influence from 2000s hip-hop while maintaining a stylish, modern sound. Powerful and infectious, “Shawty Lo”’s punchy rhythm section and driving, glossy keys give it a charismatic, bold feel as Ki brings classic New York braggadocio and sensuality to the track. Cheek the Profit delivers a catchy hook that lingers in the listener’s head long after listening as well, adding extra replay value to the song. “Shawty Lo” is a club-ready joint that energizes with its potent sound and lyrics.
thehypemagazine.com
TQ: Reality R&B
Let’s hop right into this latest single, “Smoke“ — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. My boys, DJ SupaJames and DJ Albert Ramirez, are a production team called Projekt X Music. They do mostly dance, house, club music, and we wanted to try some new shit. They sent me some beats, and I picked this one. Come to find out they added it by mistake. Lol!
Comments / 0