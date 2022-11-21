Read full article on original website
alternativeswatch.com
Hildene launches reinsurance business
The $12 billion credit-focused firm Hildene Capital has launched Ludlow Re SPC, Ltd., a Class B(iii) insurance company based in the Cayman Islands that will offer reinsurance to the global insurance market. The new entity kicks off with the reinsurance of approximately $1 billion of fixed index annuity reserves through...
alternativeswatch.com
HarbourVest raises $4.2bn for sixth fund
Boston-based HarbourVest Partners just closed its sixth co-investment fund at $4.2 billion in capital, including the commitment from the GP. Originally targeting $3.5 billion, HarbourVest Partners Co-Investment Fund VI is set to invest in a diversified portfolio of direct co-investments in buyout, growth equity and other private markets transactions, officials said in an announcement. The co-investment deals will be alongside top-tier private markets managers. Investments will be made in companies located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and select emerging markets.
alternativeswatch.com
AIX adds opportunity zone fund to platform
The Alternative Investment Exchange (AIX) added real estate equity fund manager and development company Urban Catalyst Funds to its platform. The AIX technology platform is set to help Urban Catalyst Funds expand their client relationships, attract new advisors to their offerings and raise more capital. Urban Catalyst was founded as an opportunity zone offering in response to the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act legislation.
Amazon workers go on global strike on Black Friday, citing bad pay and working conditions
Thousands of warehouse workers upset over pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries.
Amazon workers strike on Black Friday during worldwide protest
On the traditional beginning of the holiday shopping season, workers at some Amazon locations are walking off the job to protest for workers’ rights. The strike isn’t limited to Amazon distribution centers in Europe. Several locations in Germany and France saw workers stop their duties as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” movement, Reuters reported.
