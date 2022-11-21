Boston-based HarbourVest Partners just closed its sixth co-investment fund at $4.2 billion in capital, including the commitment from the GP. Originally targeting $3.5 billion, HarbourVest Partners Co-Investment Fund VI is set to invest in a diversified portfolio of direct co-investments in buyout, growth equity and other private markets transactions, officials said in an announcement. The co-investment deals will be alongside top-tier private markets managers. Investments will be made in companies located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and select emerging markets.

2 DAYS AGO