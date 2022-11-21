Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Receives $5 Million For Conservation Projects; Seven in U.P.
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation recently announced the recipients of the inaugural America the Beautiful Challenge, a $1 billion grant program launched in May to fund diverse, landscape-level conservation projects. Michigan has been awarded $5 million, to be administered by the state’s Department of Natural Resources. “Michigan’s natural...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Whitmer Calls Michigan Troops Deployed Overseas For Thanksgiving
Governor Gretchen Whitmer called actively deployed members of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving. Governor Whitmer spoke to Soldiers currently deployed to Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and UAE in support of U.S. Central Command. These brave Soldiers are tackling a wide range of challenges in each of their respective missions, bringing their expertise in operations, logistics, engineering, construction, communications and security to get the job done. The Soldiers are members of the:
Comments / 0