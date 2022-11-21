Read full article on original website
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With PK Goal vs. Ghana
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked his name into the history books. The Portuguese captain scored in his fifth FIFA World Cup with a penalty kick against Ghana on Thursday. He...
Ghana Goal Scorer Uses Ronaldo's Trademark Celebration Against Portugal
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...even when the person being imitated is across the field on the opposing team. That was the case for Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday. After Osman Bukari scored a late goal for Ghana during their World Cup match against Portugal on Sunday, he mimicked Ronaldo's trademark "SIUUU" celebration.
Saudi Arabia Wins in Stunning Upset, 2 Games End in Scoreless Tie: World Cup Day 3 in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Saudi Arabia routed Argentina in a stunning upset, scoring 2–1 in the first game for day 3 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup against the tournament favorites after three of their goals against Saudi Arabia were ruled offside. The game is already considered one of the biggest upsets of World Cup history.
Spain Thrashes Costa Rica; Japan Brings Surprise of the Day
The action started in Group E on Wednesday at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar with the match between Spain and Costa Rica. Luis Enrique's team dominated Costa Rica with 7 powerful goals to 0, getting away with the 3 points of the group. In the second match of the...
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
Memo Ochoa Saves Mexico From a Penalty Kick
Mexico earned a draw against Poland at the Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, on their debut match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Tuesday. The Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa was the hero of the "tricolor," team saving a penalty by Robert Lewandowski that kept the game tied.
Adrien Rabiot, Olivier Giroud Give France First-half Lead Against Australia
After conceding a goal in just the ninth minute, Adrien Rabiot equalized for France against Australia in the 27th minute in their Group D opener in the 2022 World Cup. Off a cleared corner kick, left back Theo Hernandez, who came on as a substitute in the 13th minute after his brother, Lucas, suffered a leg injury, delivered a cross back into the penalty box that Rabiot connected with.
Saudi Arabia Takes World Cup Win Celebration Into Locker Room
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Take a bow, Saudi Arabia. After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history over Argentina, the Saudi Arabian squad had every right to celebrate. And celebrate they did.
A Chat With Katy Nesbitt, One of the FIFA World Cup's First Female Referees
For the first time in the FIFA World Cup’s 92-year history, six women are taking the field to officiate. US assistant referee Katy Nesbitt is one of them. While this moment is groundbreaking, Nesbitt is no stranger to breaking barriers in sports. In December 2021 and during the MLS...
Germany Players Cover Mouths in Silent Protest Over FIFA's Ban on ‘OneLove' Armbands
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. As Germany prepared for their Group E opening clash against Japan on Wednesday in the Khalifa International Stadium, the German players lined up on the pitch for their team photo. They used the moment as a powerful gesture of protest.
Top Three Moments From Day 4 of 2022 World Cup
Day 4 of the 2022 World Cup brought a little bit of everything -- from upsets to breakout performances. Morocco and Croatia kicked things off early with a scoreless draw. Throughout the midday competitions, two giants took the field -- Germany ended up on the chopping block while Spain put up the most dominant performance of the tournament. Ending the day was Canada and Belgium in a chippy match that saw the Red Devils emerge with three points.
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol Uses Face Mask to Protect Facial Injury
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. If you're wondering why Croatia's Josko Gvardiol was wearing a face mask in his 2022 World Cup debut on Wednesday, it is quite a gory story. The 20-year-old defender...
As 2022 World Cup Kicks Off, Heat Takes Center Stage In Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off this week, and the United States Men’s Soccer team takes on England Thursday—but Climate Change may have a hand in this year’s games. The games typically occur in June and July, but the World Cup in Qatar was pushed five months later – to November – the cooler season. In 2015, five years after Qatar won the bid, The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced the decision to play in winter months because it wasn’t safe for players during its summer. The country is home to some of the globe’s hottest temperatures during the summer. An average July temperature is 98°F, and August is 100°. With humidity in the 60s, playing in these conditions would lead to heat exhaustion and heat stress for athletes, venue workers, and wouldn’t be any easier for the estimated 1.2 million fans expected to visit the host country during the tournament.
