Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
Lansing Police under ‘maximum enforcement period’ over holiday weekend
Food and drinks line the tables at Crunchy's, a bar near Michigan State University campus. For some alumni coming home for Thanksgiving, it's a chance to catch up
WILX-TV
‘Very violent crimes’ against animals in Mid-Michigan on the rise
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A rise in violent crimes against animals in Mid-Michigan has some animal control officials worried. In Ingham County, a dog is still recovering after having its throat slit. The Ingham County Animal Shelter said the dog’s owner has confessed to the crime. Background: Ingham County...
West Michigan man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
Law expert breaks down MSU player charges, road ahead
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The news of criminal charges against MSU football players is drawing the eyes of legal experts. One Cooley Law School professor broke down the charges and what this means for the road ahead. SEE MORE: 7 MSU football players charged after U-M tunnel incident Law professor Mark Dotson said the charges […]
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
Two people wounded after shooting in Lansing
There is a heavy police presence in a south Lansing neighborhood following reports of a shooting.
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
lansingcitypulse.com
As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
WLUC
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
1240 WJIM
Lansing Area This Weekend: Craft Shows, Holiday Parades and More
Once you're stuffed with stuffing and tired of turkey, here are some fun things to do around Lansing during Thanksgiving Weekend. Billed as the area's only drive-thru event of its kind, the Lansing Holiday Light Show begins this weekend at Lansing Cottonwood Campground. Travel through more than a half-mile of unique holiday light displays, all set to musical sounds of the season.
Detroit News
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
Colorado shooting impacts Mid-Michigan LGBTQ+ group
The shooting that occurred at Club Q left five people dead and 25 others injured.
fox2detroit.com
Seven MSU football players charged with assault after Michigan Stadium tunnel brawl
ANN ARBOR, Mich.(FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Prosecutor is moving forward with charges against seven Michigan State University football players after a brawl that took place after a game against the University of Michigan. The charges include six misdemeanors and one felony against cornerback Khary Crump. MSU had already...
496 reopens in Lansing as construction pauses for winter
496 reopened for drivers on Tuesday evening as the construction project pauses until spring.
‘It’s true and it’s forever’: Michigan courts celebrate Adoption Day
Courts across the state hosted events Tuesday to unite foster children with families in celebration of Adoption Day.
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
wrif.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
wemu.org
Michigan reports a large drop in COVID-19 cases, but a doubling of deaths
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a puzzling set of numbers as they track COVID-19 impacts this week. The health department says Michigan’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, but COVID-related deaths are climbing. In the latest data, state officials say they saw a 30%...
RSV surge: Michigan hospitals receive state approval to expand bed capacity
Two Michigan hospitals have expanded their bed capacities with approval from state health regulators as they deal with a surge in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases among children.
Yardbarker
Attorneys for MSU football's Angelo Grose, Khary Crump respond to filed charges
Earlier today, charges were filed from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office against seven of the eight Michigan State football players who were involved in the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. Defensive back Khary Crump was charged with one count of felonious assult, the only player of the seven charged players...
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 1