East Lansing, MI

WLNS

Law expert breaks down MSU player charges, road ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The news of criminal charges against MSU football players is drawing the eyes of legal experts. One Cooley Law School professor broke down the charges and what this means for the road ahead. SEE MORE: 7 MSU football players charged after U-M tunnel incident Law professor Mark Dotson said the charges […]
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Lansing Area This Weekend: Craft Shows, Holiday Parades and More

Once you're stuffed with stuffing and tired of turkey, here are some fun things to do around Lansing during Thanksgiving Weekend. Billed as the area's only drive-thru event of its kind, the Lansing Holiday Light Show begins this weekend at Lansing Cottonwood Campground. Travel through more than a half-mile of unique holiday light displays, all set to musical sounds of the season.
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge

The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Yardbarker

Attorneys for MSU football's Angelo Grose, Khary Crump respond to filed charges

Earlier today, charges were filed from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office against seven of the eight Michigan State football players who were involved in the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. Defensive back Khary Crump was charged with one count of felonious assult, the only player of the seven charged players...
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
