Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
MLB experts predict where Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom will sign and for how much
“Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose.” - Janis Joplin. However in Major League Baseball, it’s quite the opposite. Free agents Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom are expected to hit it big this winter on the open market. Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder who...
Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update
Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants reportedly had a “productive” meeting on Tuesday, per Jon Morosi. “I’m told that the meetings went all the way up to the ownership level between Aaron Judge and the San Francisco Giants,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “Very significant development there.” Morosi continued by explaining how the Giants […] The post Aaron Judge, Giants free agency meeting gets pivotal update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox sign ex-Yankees, Mets reliever
Joely Rodriguez’s time in New York is done for now, and he will move up to Boston to join the Red Sox. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Red Sox signed the left-handed reliever to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2024 season.
Yardbarker
Red Sox, Yankees Reportedly Could Ignite Bidding War For Premier Pitcher
The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are known for their historic rivalry that has spanned over a century. Now it appears that the two big-market franchises could be taking their clash into the offseason, for one of the most-hyped players in the current free-agent class. "The Red Sox...
Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge
Though the World Series is barely over, MLB fans are already clamoring to see where the biggest names on the free agency market will land and if their preferred team will either land a big fish or lose one to another pond. And this year, there isn’t a bigger fish than Aaron Judge, the New […] The post Giants optimism soars after meeting with Yankees star Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
iheart.com
Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge
The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
Yardbarker
One reason to be wary of signing Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger has only been a free agent for a few days, and several teams are very interested in bringing him on board. I’ve already given my two cents on the situation; I hope the Atlanta Braves take a flier on the former NL MVP. It makes sense for both sides.
The Carlos Rodon reason Mets can re-sign Jacob deGrom
The New York Mets may have emerged as the favorites to sign Jacob deGrom in free agency. The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves have reportedly been the Mets’ biggest threats in the deGrom sweepstakes. However, recent reports state that the Braves’ odds of landing the ace is unlikely. Meanwhile, the Rangers’ are reportedly pursuing Carlos […] The post The Carlos Rodon reason Mets can re-sign Jacob deGrom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB free agency: Colorado Rockies interested in former NL MVP outfielder
MLB free agency is only just beginning. We haven’t seen any blockbuster signings that have left the baseball community in
Aaron Judge gets major confidence boost ahead of potential massive contract
Aaron Judge has enjoyed quite the year in 2022. He bet on himself ahead of the season and proceeded to break the American League home run record. He followed that up with an AL MVP award. He is now set to receive a massive contract in MLB free agency. However, he was also recently named one […] The post Aaron Judge gets major confidence boost ahead of potential massive contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blue Jays open to catcher trade, but there’s a catch
The Toronto Blue Jays have catching depth which has been discussed in various trade rumors. But is Toronto willing to trade any of their backstops? Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins addressed the prospect of trading one of Alejandro Kirk, Danny Jansen, or Gabriel Moreno, per The Athletic. “There are teams that are extremely interested in all […] The post Blue Jays open to catcher trade, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants: 3 sneaky MLB free agents San Francisco must target
The San Francisco Giants finished with an 81-81 record last season and missed out on the playoffs. For a team with high expectations each and every year, it was far from ideal. But, now they look ahead at free agency with money to spend and no shortage of players to target. Aaron Judge remains the top name linked to the Giants and he did a formal visit this week.
Trevor Bauer gets loose timeline for suspension appeal decision
Trevor Bauer has been out of the big leagues since June of 2021. The former Cy Young award winner is currently serving a 324 game suspension, which means he is in line to miss the 2023 campaign as well. However, Bauer is also in the process of appealing the suspension. Bill Shaikin of the Los […] The post Trevor Bauer gets loose timeline for suspension appeal decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Twins’ Carlos Correa plans, with a Xander Bogaerts twist
The Minnesota Twins are “getting creative” with their free agency offers to keep shortstop Carlos Correa in Minneapolis, according to a Thursday morning report from FanNation. Minnesota Star-Tribune beat writer La Velle E. Neal III said the team is experimenting with different lengths and total money offered per year. It could take a free agency […] The post Twins’ Carlos Correa plans, with a Xander Bogaerts twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hunter Renfroe breaks silence on Angels trade, playing with Mike Trout
The Los Angeles Angels recently acquired OF/1B Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers. Renfroe revealed his expected role for team following the trade, per Taylor Blake Ward. “Hunter Renfroe says the Angels expect him to play everyday in right field but he’s open to whatever they have planned: ‘If I need to bunt, I’ll bunt. […] The post Hunter Renfroe breaks silence on Angels trade, playing with Mike Trout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Bellinger’s potential centerfield replacement could be Dodgers’ 2023 X-Factor
Much has been made about Cody Bellinger’ potential centerfield replacement for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have been linked to free agents such as Kevin Kiermaier and Mitch Haniger. Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor have also been listed as options. Even Joey Gallo is a possibility. But there is one Dodgers’ prospect who could end up taking over centerfield duties and emerging as a star next season.
Saquon Barkley’s Thanksgiving TD makes Giants history not seen since 1938
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley got the team on the board in the first half with an early touchdown on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, making some history in the process. The Giants, who entered the game as significant underdogs vs. their NFC East rivals, went into halftime with a lead, courtesy of Barkley’s score. The touchdown was the first time the Giants found the end zone on Thanksgiving since all the way back in 1938, per ESPN.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0