Law professor says high-capacity magazine ban in Measure 114 could be most vulnerable
PORTLAND, Ore. — While votes were still being counted after Election Day this month — and well beyond — the fact that gun control initiative Measure 114 was projected to narrowly pass proved enough for some of Oregon's arcane administrative mechanics to begin churning. According to the...
KGW
Can the lawsuit trying to block Oregon’s new gun laws actually succeed?
Measure 114 is now being challenged in court. We asked a constitutional law professor how he thought the case could be decided.
Governor Kate Brown pardons about 45,000 people for marijuana offenses
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Monday that she will pardon an estimated 45,000 people for simple marijuana possession offenses, removing 47,144 convictions and forgiving more than $14 million total in fines and fees. The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce...
KGW
Oregon cities sue over housing, road and parking space requirements in new state environmental rules
SALEM, Ore. — A group of thirteen Oregon cities and one county have sued Oregon's Department of Land Conservation and Development, challenging a new set of environmental regulations that the group argues would force them to change their land use rules in damaging ways and on an impractically fast timeline.
KGW
Oregon faces snow plow driver shortage heading into winter
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
ODOT expects busy roads this Thanksgiving; travelers face high gas prices
PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers should expect the busiest roads since before the pandemic when traveling this Thanksgiving, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Don Hamilton with ODOT said that Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for travel in Oregon, and the limitations on gatherings that kept people from traveling over the last few years are largely gone.
Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says
PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Saturday she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam. “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she said Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
Oregon gun sales skyrocket after voters approve Measure 114
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 this midterm election, which will require permits and firearms training before new gun purchases and ban high-capacity magazines. The Oregon Secretary of State's office said that it will take effect in just over three weeks — on Thursday, December 8.
Homelessness: Oregon's next governor focuses on vexing issue
SALEM, Ore. — Signs of the housing crisis in Oregon are widespread: cluttered tent encampments in city parks, and along bike trails and sidewalks, as well as people living in parked recreational vehicles. Sky-high property prices and a shortage of 111,000 housing units in Oregon have exacerbated the situation....
Oregon Firearms Federation files federal lawsuit over Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — Opponents of Measure 114 filed a federal lawsuit, the first challenge of its kind in Oregon. It urges a judge to block the recently passed gun law, just three weeks before it's set to go into effect. On Friday the Oregon Firearms Federation, the Sherman County...
Governor-Elect Tina Kotek visits during Portland City Council meeting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Presumptive Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek made an unannounced visit to Portland City Hall Wednesday afternoon, briefly addressing the city council during its afternoon session and pledging to work with city leaders on issues like homelessness and economic recovery. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler introduced Kotek at the...
Retired trucker in Salem claims $1 million Powerball prize
SALEM, Ore. — Last week's record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot ultimately went to one incredibly lucky winner in California, but two ticket-holders in Oregon also landed $1 million prizes from the same drawing. One of them is Brooks Keebey, a retired fuel truck driver living in Salem, according to...
Oregon State Parks are fee-free for "Green Friday," the day after Thanksgiving
CORBETT, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're working off our stuffing now that Oregon State Parks is waiving all day use parking fees on Friday, Nov. 25. With Thanksgiving coming up, don’t just park it on the couch after your turkey day feast. Get outside and burn some of it off! Yes, there will be food, even football, but how about finding somewhere new to explore over the holiday weekend?
2022 Oregon Beer Showdown: Semifinals, 'The Foamy 4'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The final No. 1 seed in our bracket fell in Round 4 of the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown. The state's largest craft brewery, 34-year-old Deschutes Brewery in Bend, was brought down by crosstown rival, 14-seed Monkless Belgian Ales, which was named "Mid-Sized Brewpub of the Year" at Denver's Great American Beer Festival in 2020.
Oregon modeled Measure 110 on Portugal's drug decriminalization. They aren't remotely the same
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the November 2020 election, Oregon voters approved a revolutionary approach to criminal justice and drug policy. Measure 110 decriminalized user amounts of narcotics while directing taxes levied on the state's burgeoning cannabis industry toward expanded drug treatment programs. The closest example Measure 110 supporters had...
KGW
Fog in the Willamette Valley | KGW+ Weather: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect Wednesday morning for much of the central and south Willamette Valley. Expect dry and sunny weather on Thanksgiving.
'We could be losing lives': Advocates urge city and county to open emergency warming shelters early
PORTLAND, Ore. — As winter approaches, overnight lows in the Portland metro area have dipped near freezing and many living on the streets are turning to emergency shelters to stay warm. However, emergency warming shelters run by the city of Portland and Multnomah County remained closed Monday, as it wasn’t cold enough to meet standards set for opening them.
KGW
Rain returns | KGW+ Weather: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022
After a dry stretch, wet weather finally returns to the Willamette Valley on Tuesday. A morning cold front brings gusty southwest winds to the cost.
KGW
