CORBETT, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're working off our stuffing now that Oregon State Parks is waiving all day use parking fees on Friday, Nov. 25. With Thanksgiving coming up, don’t just park it on the couch after your turkey day feast. Get outside and burn some of it off! Yes, there will be food, even football, but how about finding somewhere new to explore over the holiday weekend?

OREGON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO