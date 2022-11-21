ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KGW

Governor Kate Brown pardons about 45,000 people for marijuana offenses

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Monday that she will pardon an estimated 45,000 people for simple marijuana possession offenses, removing 47,144 convictions and forgiving more than $14 million total in fines and fees. The pardon applies to electronically available Oregon convictions for possession of 1 ounce...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon faces snow plow driver shortage heading into winter

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
KGW

ODOT expects busy roads this Thanksgiving; travelers face high gas prices

PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers should expect the busiest roads since before the pandemic when traveling this Thanksgiving, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Don Hamilton with ODOT said that Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for travel in Oregon, and the limitations on gatherings that kept people from traveling over the last few years are largely gone.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Number of Oregonians trying to buy a gun is soaring, report says

PORTLAND, Oregon — Warren Lacasse has strong feelings about Oregon ballot Measure 114, the new, tighter gun law slated to take effect in December. “Anytime you threaten people's rights you're going to have a problem,” said Lacasse, who owns The Gun Room Inc. in Southeast Portland. “I can't believe that people are so stupid that they would give away their Second Amendment rights.”
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon Gov. Brown tests positive for COVID-19

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Saturday she and her husband Dan have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from Vietnam. “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious,” she said Saturday afternoon on Twitter.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon gun sales skyrocket after voters approve Measure 114

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon voters narrowly passed Measure 114 this midterm election, which will require permits and firearms training before new gun purchases and ban high-capacity magazines. The Oregon Secretary of State's office said that it will take effect in just over three weeks — on Thursday, December 8.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Homelessness: Oregon's next governor focuses on vexing issue

SALEM, Ore. — Signs of the housing crisis in Oregon are widespread: cluttered tent encampments in city parks, and along bike trails and sidewalks, as well as people living in parked recreational vehicles. Sky-high property prices and a shortage of 111,000 housing units in Oregon have exacerbated the situation....
OREGON STATE
KGW

Governor-Elect Tina Kotek visits during Portland City Council meeting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Presumptive Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek made an unannounced visit to Portland City Hall Wednesday afternoon, briefly addressing the city council during its afternoon session and pledging to work with city leaders on issues like homelessness and economic recovery. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler introduced Kotek at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Retired trucker in Salem claims $1 million Powerball prize

SALEM, Ore. — Last week's record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot ultimately went to one incredibly lucky winner in California, but two ticket-holders in Oregon also landed $1 million prizes from the same drawing. One of them is Brooks Keebey, a retired fuel truck driver living in Salem, according to...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Oregon State Parks are fee-free for "Green Friday," the day after Thanksgiving

CORBETT, Ore. — In this week's Let's Get Out There, we're working off our stuffing now that Oregon State Parks is waiving all day use parking fees on Friday, Nov. 25. With Thanksgiving coming up, don’t just park it on the couch after your turkey day feast. Get outside and burn some of it off! Yes, there will be food, even football, but how about finding somewhere new to explore over the holiday weekend?
OREGON STATE
KGW

2022 Oregon Beer Showdown: Semifinals, 'The Foamy 4'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The final No. 1 seed in our bracket fell in Round 4 of the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown. The state's largest craft brewery, 34-year-old Deschutes Brewery in Bend, was brought down by crosstown rival, 14-seed Monkless Belgian Ales, which was named "Mid-Sized Brewpub of the Year" at Denver's Great American Beer Festival in 2020.
OREGON STATE
