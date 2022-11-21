Read full article on original website
NECN
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
NECN
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation...
NECN
Ghana Goal Scorer Uses Ronaldo's Trademark Celebration Against Portugal
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery...even when the person being imitated is across the field on the opposing team. That was the case for Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday. After Osman Bukari scored a late goal for Ghana during their World Cup match against Portugal on Sunday, he mimicked Ronaldo's trademark "SIUUU" celebration.
NECN
Brazil, Netherlands and USA: Who Will Make a Difference at the World Cup?
Editor's Note: "Fútbol y Soccer" is a bilingual podcast. Listen in Spanish to start, or jump ahead 13 minutes and 16 seconds for the interview in English. Richie Williams, Curt Onalfo and Dave Van Den Bergh, part of the New England Revolution technical staff, join Jesús Quiñónez in this episode of "Fútbol y Soccer" to reveal which countries they think will make a difference in the World Cup.
NECN
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With PK Goal vs. Ghana
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked his name into the history books. The Portuguese captain scored in his fifth FIFA World Cup with a penalty kick against Ghana on Thursday. He...
NECN
A Chat With Katy Nesbitt, One of the FIFA World Cup's First Female Referees
For the first time in the FIFA World Cup’s 92-year history, six women are taking the field to officiate. US assistant referee Katy Nesbitt is one of them. While this moment is groundbreaking, Nesbitt is no stranger to breaking barriers in sports. In December 2021 and during the MLS...
NECN
João Félix, Rafael Leão Score Portugal Two Goals in Three-Minute Span
It took a half, but Portugal’s offense has arrived in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for his country with a penalty kick in the 65th minute. The momentum from his historic goal didn’t last, as Ghana earned an equalizer in the 73rd minute. While Ghana’s goal could...
NECN
Memo Ochoa Saves Mexico From a Penalty Kick
Mexico earned a draw against Poland at the Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, on their debut match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Tuesday. The Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa was the hero of the "tricolor," team saving a penalty by Robert Lewandowski that kept the game tied.
NECN
Croatia's Josko Gvardiol Uses Face Mask to Protect Facial Injury
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. If you're wondering why Croatia's Josko Gvardiol was wearing a face mask in his 2022 World Cup debut on Wednesday, it is quite a gory story. The 20-year-old defender...
NECN
As 2022 World Cup Kicks Off, Heat Takes Center Stage In Qatar
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off this week, and the United States Men’s Soccer team takes on England Thursday—but Climate Change may have a hand in this year’s games. The games typically occur in June and July, but the World Cup in Qatar was pushed five months later – to November – the cooler season. In 2015, five years after Qatar won the bid, The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced the decision to play in winter months because it wasn’t safe for players during its summer. The country is home to some of the globe’s hottest temperatures during the summer. An average July temperature is 98°F, and August is 100°. With humidity in the 60s, playing in these conditions would lead to heat exhaustion and heat stress for athletes, venue workers, and wouldn’t be any easier for the estimated 1.2 million fans expected to visit the host country during the tournament.
