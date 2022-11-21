The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off this week, and the United States Men’s Soccer team takes on England Thursday—but Climate Change may have a hand in this year’s games. The games typically occur in June and July, but the World Cup in Qatar was pushed five months later – to November – the cooler season. In 2015, five years after Qatar won the bid, The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced the decision to play in winter months because it wasn’t safe for players during its summer. The country is home to some of the globe’s hottest temperatures during the summer. An average July temperature is 98°F, and August is 100°. With humidity in the 60s, playing in these conditions would lead to heat exhaustion and heat stress for athletes, venue workers, and wouldn’t be any easier for the estimated 1.2 million fans expected to visit the host country during the tournament.

2 DAYS AGO