ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win

Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
Sporting News

Freddy Adu tips USA to beat England at World Cup as he talks Bellingham, Ronaldo and Messi

In November 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo had earned notoriety for a series of flashpoints that included a petulant red card in the Manchester derby and, in one of the most memorable incidents of that year's World Cup, laying it on thick to ensure club teammate Wayne Rooney was contentiously sent off during England's quarterfinal defeat against Portugal.
The Independent

England vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 early team news, starting 11 and latest build-up

England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. Southgate is therefore expected to name an unchanged team.England will want to end an unwanted...
Sporting News

Wales vs Iran World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group B match at Qatar 2022

If Wales are to make full use of their draw with the United States on Monday, they must surely go on to beat Iran in their second Group B game. A Gareth Bale penalty secured a point for Rob Page's side last time out, but defeat in this one could leave them needing a shock result against England in their last fixture if they are to progress to the knockout stages.
The Independent

England vs USA referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Jesus Valenzuela?

Jesus Valenzuela is the referee of England’s match against the USA at the World Cup tonight.The Venezuelan is taking charge of his first match at the World Cup after being selected as one of 36 referees at the tournament in Qatar.The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the top referees in South America - taking charge of matches in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and South American World Cup qualifiers.He referees professional in Venezuela’s top flight, where he took charge of nine matches before the league paused for the World Cup.In those matches, however, Valenzuela showed...
BBC

Fifa World Cup: Build-up to Belgium v Canada - watch, listen & follow text

Only one member of Canada's team was born the last time the country played at the World Cup. Captain Atiba Hutchinson was three-years-old when Les Rouges appeared at Mexico '86. The 39-year-old is the second-oldest outfield player in World Cup history after Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who was 42 in 1994....
Sporting News

Spain vs. Costa Rica final score, result: La Roja hit seven as Gavi becomes their youngest World Cup scorer

Spain made their mark on the 2022 World Cup with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica and a performance that sent a message to sides backed to win the tournament. Group E was dubbed the "Group of Death" ahead of the finals, but Spain will have little fear going into their clash against Germany after dispatching Costa Rica with consummate ease, and achieving their biggest-ever World Cup win in the process.
TMZ.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 2 Games For Smashing Fan's Phone

Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with his next team will be pushed back a bit -- the soccer superstar was just hit with a two-game suspension for smashing a fan's phone after a game in April. The Football Association announced the news on Wednesday ... saying the org. did a thorough investigation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy