Sporting News
Mexico vs Poland final score, result: Memo Ochoa extends Robert Lewandowski's World Cup frustration
Mexico and Poland both missed the chance to exploit Argentina's shock defeat by Saudi Arabia as their opening World Cup 2022 Group C encounter ended goalless. Gerardo Martino's side had the bulk of possession and the better chances overall, but Poland might have sneaked victory only for star striker Robert Lewandowski to miss a second-half penalty.
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Ghana World Cup final score: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five tourneys in win
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
Sporting News
How Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup: Three reasons Lionel Messi's side were upset
The goal that could have assured Argentina a glorious start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup stayed on the board for more than a minute, so at least Lautaro Martinez had his moment in the spotlight. He’d earned it, for sure. Martinez executed a brilliant, incisive run to accept...
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup results 2022: Latest scores today, yesterday, and so far from Qatar
As the first round of group matches came to a close, markers were put down and stars rose on Day Five at the 2022 FIFA World Cup yesterday. Groups G and H got underway, and that meant the turn of Brazil — tournament favourites — and the recently unemployed Cristiano Ronaldo.
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
Roy Keane and Graeme Souness nearly come to blows at half-time of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia over penalty decision
Neither were willing to let their opinion go to waste during an intense moment in the ITV studio
Sporting News
Freddy Adu tips USA to beat England at World Cup as he talks Bellingham, Ronaldo and Messi
In November 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo had earned notoriety for a series of flashpoints that included a petulant red card in the Manchester derby and, in one of the most memorable incidents of that year's World Cup, laying it on thick to ensure club teammate Wayne Rooney was contentiously sent off during England's quarterfinal defeat against Portugal.
Sporting News
Morocco vs. Croatia final score, result: Atlas Lions frustrate Modric in World Cup 2022 Group F opener
Croatia were unable to unlock a disciplined Morocco as the 2018 finalists had to settle for a draw in their opening 2022 World Cup Group F match. Ivan Perisic and Luka Modric both fired over the bar and Nikola Vlasic had a close-range effort saved in the first half for the 12th-ranked side in the world.
Sporting News
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask at the World Cup? Explaining reason South Korea star needs protection
South Korea face a real challenge at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal. Paulo Bento's side eased through AFC qualifying to reach Qatar and they are competing in their 11th World Cup finals. The passionate South Korean fans will be hoping...
England vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 early team news, starting 11 and latest build-up
England take on the USA in Group B of the World Cup on Friday in Qatar. The Three Lions won their opening game in style against Iran, cruising to a 6-2 victory as Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish all on the scoresheet for Gareth Southgate’s side.Harry Kane has shaken off an injury scare and is fit to play after undergoing a scan on his ankle this week, while Harry Maguire has also declared himself ready to start following an illness. Southgate is therefore expected to name an unchanged team.England will want to end an unwanted...
Sporting News
Wales vs Iran World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group B match at Qatar 2022
If Wales are to make full use of their draw with the United States on Monday, they must surely go on to beat Iran in their second Group B game. A Gareth Bale penalty secured a point for Rob Page's side last time out, but defeat in this one could leave them needing a shock result against England in their last fixture if they are to progress to the knockout stages.
Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup's surprise stars
The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira
Wales v Iran: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join Rob Smyth for all the latest updates as Wales and Iran meet in the day’s early game
Sporting News
Has USA ever beaten England in soccer? History of rivalry in World Cup and beyond
Never has a U.S. men's national team side looked quite as strong as this year's World Cup squad. And despite a subpar second half showing against Wales, the Yanks seem as ready as ever to battle against some of the world's best sides. England, though, is a whole different kind...
Sporting News
Neymar injury update: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle problem that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
England vs USA referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Jesus Valenzuela?
Jesus Valenzuela is the referee of England’s match against the USA at the World Cup tonight.The Venezuelan is taking charge of his first match at the World Cup after being selected as one of 36 referees at the tournament in Qatar.The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the top referees in South America - taking charge of matches in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and South American World Cup qualifiers.He referees professional in Venezuela’s top flight, where he took charge of nine matches before the league paused for the World Cup.In those matches, however, Valenzuela showed...
BBC
Fifa World Cup: Build-up to Belgium v Canada - watch, listen & follow text
Only one member of Canada's team was born the last time the country played at the World Cup. Captain Atiba Hutchinson was three-years-old when Les Rouges appeared at Mexico '86. The 39-year-old is the second-oldest outfield player in World Cup history after Cameroon’s Roger Milla, who was 42 in 1994....
Sporting News
Spain vs. Costa Rica final score, result: La Roja hit seven as Gavi becomes their youngest World Cup scorer
Spain made their mark on the 2022 World Cup with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica and a performance that sent a message to sides backed to win the tournament. Group E was dubbed the "Group of Death" ahead of the finals, but Spain will have little fear going into their clash against Germany after dispatching Costa Rica with consummate ease, and achieving their biggest-ever World Cup win in the process.
TMZ.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 2 Games For Smashing Fan's Phone
Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with his next team will be pushed back a bit -- the soccer superstar was just hit with a two-game suspension for smashing a fan's phone after a game in April. The Football Association announced the news on Wednesday ... saying the org. did a thorough investigation...
