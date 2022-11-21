Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Downtown Raleigh restaurant closes doors after a decade
Plaza Cafe has served its last lunch in downtown Raleigh.
Durham’s downtown revitalization continues with two major demolitions
Separate crews began razing the former University Ford property at 601 Willard Street, and the Liberty Street Public Housing Apartments just a few blocks north.
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry
Pittsboro Mayor Cindy Perry spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, November 22nd. She discussed holiday activities in Pittsboro, the discussions around creating a 15-501 Truck Rout around downtown, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
cbs17
Raleigh Water staff respond to 4,700+ gallon sewer spill
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, Raleigh Water staff responded to a sewer spill in a residential neighborhood. Staff were notified of a sanitary sewer spill at 7:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Banbury Road. The sewer spill was caused by accumulating roots with the sanitary sewer system.
memphismagazine.com
Flashback: The Raleigh Inn
In the early 1800s a family traveling the old stagecoach road near present-day Raleigh stopped overnight because their baby had fallen ill. They found several natural springs in the woods, bathed the child in the cool water, and the next day the child recovered. So the legend began, and Raleigh...
Raleigh News & Observer
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Orange County the week of Nov. 13
A house in Chapel Hill that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Orange County in the past week. In total, 46 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $497,120. The average price per square foot was $282.
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Lead Updates, Dogwood Awards, Rosemary Parking Deck
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including updates on which buildings in UNC’s campus have tested positive for lead, who in Orange County won the Office of the Attorney General’s Dogwood Awards, and an update on the Rosemary Street parking deck. Podcast: Play in...
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of North Carolina Christmas parade performer
A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
Dog abandoned in NC finds new forever home
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A family and their old friend were reunited after finding out an animal they once knew was abandoned in a park with no one to care for him. After spending a day in the Guilford County Animal Resource Center, Houdini is now in his forever home. After knowing the previous owner, […]
chapelboro.com
‘Safer, Stronger, and Healthier’: Orange County Trio Wins Dogwood Award
A trio of local residents earned statewide recognition this week for their efforts to promote women’s health and fairness and equity in criminal justice. Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall, Orange County medical director Erica Pettigrew, and Jenny Anand of UNC Health were among 38 North Carolinians who received the 2022 Dogwood Award from North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
WRAL
Calls for changes at troubled Johnston County intersection
Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving Fire Road in Selma. The intersection has had several crashes through the years. Authorities are planning to install a four-way stop at the intersection. Three cars were involved in the crash along NC Highway 42 near Thanksgiving...
chapelboro.com
Live and Local with Treee City!
Treee City (Patrick Phelps-McKeown) joined Aaron this week on Live & Local, celebrating the release of their debut album “Good Job.”. “Good Job” is Treee City’s first full-length LP, but Phelps-McKeown has been a DJ and electronic artist in the area for years. (The name “Treee City,” if you’re wondering, was inspired by a sign in Durham’s CCB Plaza declaring Durham to be a “tree city”; the extra E was added to make it easier to find online.) Released on November 11, with a string of terrific singles including “Every Day” and “Feel That,” the album stands as a highlight of the year for the local music scene.
ourstate.com
Fearrington’s Visionaries
Holidays & History: Nothing warms the heart and soothes the soul like coming home for the holidays — a feeling that’s as true today as it was a hundred years ago. Read more stories about Christmases past. Forty years ago, Edna Lewis’s train rolled into the Raleigh station....
Thanksgiving Day hours for grocery and retail stores 2022
Many grocery and retail stores are closed completely or are shutting down early on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Check out the list of store hours in case you need to do some last minute shopping. A number of grocery stores will be closing between 2 pm and 4 pm on Nov....
chapelboro.com
Epilogue Bookstore and Coffee Shop Starts Free Library for Queer Literature
Epilogue Coffee Shop serves more than just macchiatos and mochas at their Chapel Hill location. The store opened a free queer library to provide LGBTQ youth with accessible literature. The queer, Latinx-owned, independent café also serves as a bookstore. Recently, it opened Reading Rainbows, a free queer book stand.
Raleigh Christmas parade witnesses call for accountability after girl dies
The Greater Raleigh Merchant's Association's website cites they approve non-professional floats or supply professional floats as rentals. While they could not be reached in person or via phone, Jennifer Martin, executive director of the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association released a statement.
cbs17
Lanes reopen after I-440 crash near North Hills, Six Forks Road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash closed down two lanes of I-440 eastbound Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m., causing heavy and standstill traffic for morning commuters. The crash scene located near exits 8A and 8B for Six Forks Road/North Hills, was cleared as of 12 p.m., according...
WRAL
11-year-old killed at Raleigh Christmas Parade identified as Hailey Brooks
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News has learned the name of the 11-year-old that died after getting hit by a pickup truck during this past weekend's Raleigh Christmas Parade, according to multiple sources. Hailey Brooks was dancing in Saturday's parade with CC & Company Dance Complex. She was struck and...
chapelboro.com
Weekend Around The Hill: November 25 – November 27
Check out the fun and exciting events happening around our community this weekend!. Friday, November 25 12:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Get the weekend fun started with Carolina football’s last regular season game of the season. Don’t miss a second of the action with our coverage as the Tar Heels take on the NC State Wolfpack. We’ll kick the coverage off with Inside Carolina Live then an hour of pre-game analysis with the Tar Heel Sports Network. Kickoff is at 3:30 and we’ll have you covered with every bit of the action followed by an hour and a half of post-game thought from the Tar Heel Sports Network. Start streaming here!
