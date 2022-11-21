Getting the house tidy in time for the holiday festivities usually includes doing a load of laundry (or three). Between washing clothes and freshening up bedding and blankets, the washer and dryer get heavy usage this time of year. Taking the time to deep clean the lint trap not only ensures that your dryer gets through loads quicker but, it can also help deter any potential appliance fires. Even the best dryers need maintenance from time to time. Avoiding lint build-up can be as simple of a task as using a lint brush every so often.

