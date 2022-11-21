Read full article on original website
BHG
This Black Friday, Deep Clean Your Dryer with This Vent Brush Set on Sale for 34% Off at Amazon
Getting the house tidy in time for the holiday festivities usually includes doing a load of laundry (or three). Between washing clothes and freshening up bedding and blankets, the washer and dryer get heavy usage this time of year. Taking the time to deep clean the lint trap not only ensures that your dryer gets through loads quicker but, it can also help deter any potential appliance fires. Even the best dryers need maintenance from time to time. Avoiding lint build-up can be as simple of a task as using a lint brush every so often.
BHG
You Can Save Up to 80% on Vacuum Cleaners This Black Friday
Black Friday is the ideal time to buy a vacuum. Even the most high-tech models enjoy staggering discounts, making a dust-busting purchase a little easier on the wallet. We all want spotless floors, but the right vacuum can make or break the experience of actually cleaning it. Whether you opt for upright or stick vacuums, handheld or detachable, we’ve collected the most impressive deals across multiple retailers. You can save up to 80% across brands like Shark, Levoit, Bissell, and more.
BHG
The Humidifier Our Lab Testers Named ‘Best for Large Rooms’ Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
As temperatures continue to drop and we spend more time inside our homes, it’s important to make them as comfortable as possible. You might have noticed your skin needs more moisture, your home feels stuffy and dry, or you've experienced a lot of annoying static shocks. It could be time to invest in a humidifier. Humidifiers add moisture to your home and improve air quality during the winter, when you need it most.
