Arrest made after two men dead of apparent gunshot wounds in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men are dead in Tacoma of apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 8 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a 911 call in the 8000 block of South Hosmer Street.

The 911 caller told dispatchers they had found a man who appeared to be dead.

Officers found the man, who appeared to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Nearby, officers found a second man also dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Both victims appeared to be 35 to 45 years old.

According to Tacoma police, detectives identified and arrested a 28-year-old man. He was booked for two counts of first-degree murder.

Shelbie Boyd with Tacoma Police says these two deaths mark the 38th and 39th homicides in the city this year.

“A number like that, you know it takes your breath away,” said Boyd. “I’ve worked this area for 15 years and Hosmer Street seems to collect folks.”

Multiple people living in the Bryn-Mayr Village Apartments tell KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan that in the past year, crime has skyrocketed on this block.

Residents believe that the uptick is directly linked to people living in recreational vehicles parked throughout the area. Renter Leslie Shaw says since she moved into the apartments two years ago, there’s been four killings on her street.

“It’s not fair to the people that should feel safe,” said Shaw. “My son can’t come out to play because it’s not safe. I can’t walk to the store, I can’t walk to the bus stop.”

