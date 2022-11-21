The newest Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has opened in Fresno. Plus, more are on the way

The newest Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Fresno opened Monday.

It’s at 7685 N. Blackstone Ave., in the space once occupied by Togo’s and Baskin-Robbins. It’s in the same building as Panda Express near Red Robin in the Universal Park shopping center.

It’s the second location in town. The first opened in Fig Garden Village in 2019.

What is Capriotti’s?

Capriotti’s is a national sandwich shop, with the local locations owned by Fresno-based franchisee Javier Gomez. He also owns numerous Rally’s restaurants in town and was named Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association in 2022.

Capriotti’s sandwiches shops are popular among Fresnans, many of whom were introduced to the business while visiting Las Vegas.

It’s a high-end sandwich shop with a menu that’s a bit different than say, a Subway.

It’s got several kinds of cheesesteaks on the menu, four kinds of turkey subs and other sandwiches with Wagyu beef.

It has four vegetarian sandwiches available, including a cheesesteak made with vegetarian Impossible meat.

One highlight is “The Bobbie,” a sort of Thanksgiving in sub form with roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing, named after one of the founders. Sandwiches can be 5, 8, 10 or 18 inches long.

The restaurants offer a order-ahead option , along with delivery.

More locations opening

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop has opened its latest Fresno location. More are in the works. Bethany Clough/bclough@fresnobee.com

Another location is in the works at The Row at Heritage Grove at the corner Shepherd and Willow avenues (technically Fresno, but the closest thing to a Clovis location so far). It is scheduled to open in December.

Yet another is planned for the Marketplace at El Paseo , the shopping center near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue. The restaurant will be in the center’s next phase of construction.

It will be built in front of the Regal movie theater, and probably open next year.

Details: The new Capriotti’s is at 7685 N. Blackstone Ave. Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday’s through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. 559-293-4609 .